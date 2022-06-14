Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price opens up about his own suicide attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price opens up about his own suicide attempt

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 11:25 pm
Adam Price spoke at the PinkNews Cardiff Summer Reception. (PinkNews/Jon Poutney)
The leader of Wales’ nationalist party has opened up about his own suicide attempt while walking home from a night out as a student in the 1990s.

Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price spoke about the difficult period in his life to members of Cardiff’s LGBTQ+ community during an event held in the National Museum Cardiff.

In a moving speech, made during the PinkNews Cardiff summer reception, the father-of-two said: “I came here to Cardiff for university and even though we had a very active LGBT society there was something in me that was holding me back.

“I remember literally walking home from the centre of town with my eyes closed, hoping that I’d be knocked down by a car.

“It was my suicidal depression that many of us will identify with. Because I couldn’t find a way out for myself, I couldn’t see a road to happiness.

“I had no role models, I was basically taught to have a deep feeling of shame.”

Mr Price said he never imagined he would become a father and proud LGBT leader of a political party.

“One day, finally, I decided I’m going to love myself,” he added.

He called for the delivery of the government’s LGBT Action Plan, due to be published in the autumn, which he said he hoped would create “the kind of society that we want to see”.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies also took to the stage and admitted: “The Conservative Party don’t get everything right.”

Both leaders, and Labour ministers Jeremy Miles and Hannah Blythyn, committed to improving the rights of trans people in Wales.

Trans Aid Cymru co-founder Shash Appan told the politicians urgent action was needed to help and put in place protections for trans people, who she said are repeatedly vilified in the media.

Hitting out at the UK Government, Ms Appan said: “Transphobia is now Tory party policy.”

Among the party attendees was Jamie Wallis who became the first openly transgender MP after releasing a public statement in March.

He posted the statement online shortly after leaving a gathering for Tory MPs at which Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly made a joke about trans issues.

The event was the first in a series being hosted by global media company in each of the United Kingdom’s devolved administrations, with a final reception to be held within Westminster.

The purpose being to bring key politicians within each nation together with LGBTQ+-led businesses, charities and community members.

PinkNews founder and CEO Benjamin Cohen said he was impressed by what he saw as the cross-party “cohesion” between the Senedd members present, and their willingness to take on board the criticism levelled at them.

“You wouldn’t see this in Westminster,” Mr Cohen said.

“You won’t be finding the leader of the Tory party at the Westminster event.”

