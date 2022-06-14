Children’s commissioner calls for 100% attendance in autumn term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Children’s commissioner calls for 100% attendance in autumn term

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:03 am
(PA)
(PA)

England’s children’s commissioner has called for 100% attendance in schools on the first day of the September 2022 autumn term as part of a six-point plan to ensure pupils return to the classroom.

Dame Rachel de Souza said good attendance in schools should be everyone’s responsibility, and that no child must become a “known unknown” to those responsible for protecting them.

The Children’s Commissioner’s March report – Where are England’s Children? – looked at how there was no real-time live database of where pupils were absent from school across the country.

The report audited all 151 local authorities in England and estimated that 1,782,000 pupils were persistently absent from school in the 2021 autumn term.

Dame Rachel has since joined the Government’s Attendance Alliance and has argued for better use of data to tackle the issue of poor attendance, with the Government introducing its first attendance live-tracker system in response.

She said that the 100% target for September 2022 was not “arbitrary” or about blaming pupils who were not in school but that school was undoubtedly the best place for pupils to thrive and be safe.

“However, clearly for too many children, school either seems the opposite of welcoming and safe or the support to overcome obstacles to being there every day are too little, or too late or both,” she said, adding that she was on a “personal mission” to change this.

Dame Rachel said that schools needed to talk to children about why they were not in school and give them support.

She added that exclusion should lead to intervention with targeted help offered following an exclusion or suspension.

One of her six steps to boost attendance is to “let children be children”, as no child “should feel that they need to miss school to support their family” – for example in the case of child carers.

Dame Rachel said: “I believe being in school is not only the best place for children to thrive, be safe and happy and learn, but it’s also overwhelmingly what children tell me they want for themselves.

“This is not to ignore some of the very real barriers some children and their parents have in realising this goal.

“Indeed, my whole focus during this project has been to go out and find those who feel they can’t be in school, to talk openly to them and understand why they feel like that and, of course, in order to get them the support they need to turn that situation around.

“It’s not about blaming them or their parents, or ignoring those barriers. Far from it. It’s about taking these obstacles on board, recognising them, and then dismantling them.”

Antonio Costa visit to UK
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (Victoria Jones/PA)

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The Children’s Commissioner’s report is vital in bringing the voice of children into our ongoing work to prioritise attendance, alongside schools, local authorities and academy trusts.

“It reinforces that school is the best place for children to be, in the classroom with inspirational teachers, building relationships with their friends.

“Our Schools Bill currently going through parliament will bring about significant changes to the attendance system, improving consistency across the country and helping tackle persistent absence.

“Local authorities will be required to keep registers of children not in school, so no child can fall through the cracks in the system.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal