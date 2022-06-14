Housing association boss calls for action on ‘stigma’ of social housing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Housing association bosses have said action is needed to tackle the stigma of social housing as a new survey found two-fifths of Scots believe neighbourhoods with such homes have higher rates of crime and anti-social behaviour.

A survey of more than 1,300 people carried out for the housing association Places for People Scotland found 40% believed this to be case.

The same research also found almost a third of people believe the quality of social housing is poor.

The overwhelming majority (96%) of people said they would not be put off from being friends with someone if they lived in either a council or housing association property.

While almost nine out ten people (89%) said they would always prefer to own their home rather than rent, 85% agreed the cost-of-living crisis means Scotland needs more properties for social rent.

Tom Norris, managing director of Places for People Scotland, is to speak out about the impact stigma has on communities and tenants when he addresses the Scottish Federation of Housing Association’s annual conference on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of that, he insisted action was needed from social housing providers, developers and both national and local governments in order to “change the narrative around social housing”.

What more should be done to tackle poverty and inequality? Tom Norris, Managing Director @pfpscotland shared his thoughts ahead of his session at our Annual Conference on 14 and 15 June. Read his full interview here: https://t.co/VKLQOGg0Cu pic.twitter.com/UMuQaanKzh — SFHA (@sfha_hq) May 26, 2022

He stated: “We must collaborate and work in partnership to end the stigma of social and affordable housing not just through words, but through action.”

Mr Norris said: “Scotland is a welcoming and progressive nation, but, despite our best efforts, the stigma of social housing can sometimes rear its ugly head.

“It diminishes the good work we do as a sector, undermines social cohesion and promotes social isolation.”

He continued: “Our research backs up evidence from across the UK which shows how negative attitudes towards social housing and people living in it, can scar the lives of people and communities across Scotland, hampering our collective efforts to help communities to thrive.

“Stigma is preventing Scotland from becoming a fairer and more equal society. It holds back people and it holds back communities.

“We see from our more than 10,000 customers across Scotland that social housing is home to people from diverse backgrounds and experiences, and we must do more to change misconceptions and show the important role quality affordable housing plays in our society, its diversity, and the benefits not only to its tenants, but to us all.

“To do that, we need to build more of the homes Scotland needs, and at pace – so that people from all walks of life, and of all ages, can benefit from an affordable and stable home now and long into the future.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We agree with Mr Norris that more must be done to address the stigma that is unfortunately still attached to social housing – these misconceptions have no basis in reality.

“Indeed, research shows that most people are satisfied with the quality of their homes. Nearly a quarter of Scotland’s homes are social housing, home to a diverse range of people from all backgrounds. We want to ensure homes and communities are safe places for people to live and work.

“Affordable housing is a clear and long-standing priority for the Scottish Government. Scotland has led the way in the delivery of affordable housing across the UK with more than 111,750 affordable homes delivered since 2007, over 78,000 of which were for social rent.”