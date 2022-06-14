Boris Johnson to face PMQs as tensions mount over Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson to face PMQs as tensions mount over Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:39 am
Boris Johnson will face PMQs on Wednesday for the first time since the publication of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as the UK faces renewed legal action from Brussels (Jacob King/PA)
Boris Johnson will face PMQs on Wednesday for the first time since the publication of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as the UK faces renewed legal action from Brussels.

The Prime Minister has downplayed changes in the bill, which has been criticised for seeking to unilaterally tear up parts of the Brexit agreement, as “not a big deal”.

He was claimed to have told his ministers on Tuesday to “de-escalate” rhetoric to prevent a trade war with Brussels, according to The Daily Telegraph.

But the European Commission responded to the publication on Monday of the bill with an announcement that it intends to re-open legal action against the UK which has been on hold since September.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic arrives for talks with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for talks in central London on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture date: Friday February 11, 2022.
Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic (Rob Pinney/PA)

Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic hinted at further measures, saying the unliteral action by the UK had undermined the trust needed for the effective operation of its post-Brexit trade deal with Brussels.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson is likely to be pressed on the bill as he faces MPs in the House of Commons amid a blizzard of issues, including last-minute complications to the Government’s Rwanda scheme and talk of a renewed case for Scottish independence.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday there was “absolutely no reason” for the European Union to retaliate against the UK after the plans to tear up the protocol caused outrage in capitals across the bloc.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney warned the UK Government’s move could “destabilise” the situation in Northern Ireland and was undermining the work that led to the Brexit agreement with the EU.

But Ms Truss told Times Radio: “Our solution doesn’t make the EU any worse off. We continue to protect the single market, we’re supplying the EU with data, we’ve got strong enforcement to make sure companies aren’t violating the rules.

“So there is absolutely no reason why the EU should react in a negative way to what we’re doing.”

The UK has argued that the measures to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and peace and stability.

The imposition of checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in order to keep an open border with Ireland has angered unionists.

Germany’s ambassador to the UK Miguel Berger said the British Government’s decision to break the agreement was one “we deeply regret”.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill criticised the move as “disgraceful and utterly reckless”.

Michael Martin said the legislation to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol was “anti-business and anti-industry”.

Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday, Mr Martin said: “I don’t think it’s well thought out or well thought through and certainly doesn’t match the realities on the ground in terms of experiences of those involved in various industries.”

The Government has insisted the Bill is compatible with international law under the “doctrine of necessity” which allows obligations in treaties to be set aside under “certain, very exceptional, limited conditions”.

