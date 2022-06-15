Michelle Donelan decries long ‘obsession’ with pupils going to university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michelle Donelan decries long ‘obsession’ with pupils going to university

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 11:53 am
Higher and further education minister Michelle Donelan said the UK has had an “obsession” with all pupils going to university for decades.

Speaking to the Commons’ education select committee, she said: “I think there’s been an obsession in this country over decades that university is the goal for everybody and that we should be pushing everybody towards university and that will be the answer to everything.

“Whereas the reality is it should be based much more on the individual. The state shouldn’t be telling people what’s best for their lives, it should be opening the doors, creating those opportunities.”

She said that both apprenticeships and degrees are “high-quality” options and that the Government wants pupils to be more informed about the choices available to them.

Social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh last week said society should develop a broader understanding of social mobility than the rags-to-riches tale of working class pupils getting into Oxbridge (PA)

In response to The Times Education Commission’s suggestion of a broader vocational and academic “British baccalaureate” to replace A-levels, Ms Donelan said: “What we really need to be careful of is that we don’t confuse things further.”

She added: “As a Government, what we’re trying to do is simplify the options available so that students and also employers know exactly what qualifications mean, the level that they’re at, the value that they can bring to the workplace.”

Ms Donelan also commented on social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh’s statement last week that society should develop a broader understanding of social mobility than the rags-to-riches tale of working class pupils getting into Oxbridge.

“She was saying there is no one definition of social mobility in terms of outcome; so if you get into Oxbridge and you’re the first in your family to do it that’s an absolutely incredible achievement and everybody should be reaching for the stars and going after their goals,” she said.

“Equally, if you’re the first in your family to go and get an apprenticeship, that’s just as good, and so I think she was trying to say, ‘Let’s not say one form of social mobility is better than another,’ because actually what it’s about is people achieving, progressing in life, succeeding in their own personal goals.”

Ms Donelan said she has been “very clear” it is unacceptable for universities not to return to pre-pandemic in-person teaching, saying she has be personally calling vice-chancellors after receiving complaints from students and parents.

Only a “stubborn minority” are refusing to return to face-to-face teaching, she said, branding their stance “illogical”.

Asked about record levels of complaints from students – with 2,763 in The Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education’s annual report in May – Ms Donelan said the Government is tackling the issue “head on” through “boots on the ground” investigations by the Office for Students.

She said sometimes the complaints about teaching concerned one “rogue faculty” rather than the whole institution.

Ms Donelan said policies such as minimum entry requirements for student loans – with a proposed threshold of two Es at A-level or a pass in English and Maths GCSE – would prevent “lazy social mobility” where pupils are pushed on to university courses they are not academically ready for.

