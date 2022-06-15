Removing ECJ oversight role in protocol ‘out of the question’, EU warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Removing ECJ oversight role in protocol ‘out of the question’, EU warns

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 1:11 pm
Loyalists take part in an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Portadown, Co Armagh. Picture date: Saturday June 5, 2021.
Loyalists take part in an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Portadown, Co Armagh. Picture date: Saturday June 5, 2021.

Stripping the European Court of Justice of its oversight role in the Northern Ireland Protocol is “out of the question”, an EU official has warned.

The proposal is included in the contentious UK Government Bill empowering ministers with the ability to scrap the bulk of the protocol.

The UK wants to tear up the existing governance arrangements, removing the ECJ as the final arbiter in protocol-related trade disputes and replacing it with an independent international arbitration mechanism.

While it still envisages a reference procedure whereby the ECJ would retain a role for issues specific to EU law, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants UK courts to oversee the operation of the protocol regime within Northern Ireland.

Brexit
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss wants to remove the ECJ’s oversight role in the operation of the NI Protocol (Niall Carson/PA)

The EU official said it would be impossible to remove the ECJ’s role, as it was the only court with competency to deal with single market rules that apply in Northern Ireland.

“The effect of the protocol is to say that EU rules related to the single market for goods apply in Northern Ireland and it just takes that body of law and says it applies in the United Kingdom, in respect of Northern Ireland,” said the official.

“And the only court which is competent to rule on the interpretation of those laws, for the benefit of operators in the EU as well as in Northern Ireland, is the Court of Justice.

“And so removing the role of the Court of Justice is out of the question.

“And, in fact, it would be found illegal by the court itself, so it is kind of pointless to try.”

On Wednesday, the EU announced infringement proceedings against the UK for a series of alleged violations of the protocol.

The cases would ultimately be adjudicated on by the ECJ if they are not resolved beforehand.

In respect of those actions, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic warned Mr Johnson against ignoring any rulings delivered by the court.

“Not respecting the European Court of Justice rulings would be just piling one breach of international law upon another,” he said.

Brexit
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic warned the UK against ignoring ECJ rulings (PA)

He questioned whether that would be “compatible with the proud British traditions of upholding and respecting the rule of law”.

Earlier in the week, Mr Sefcovic also warned that Northern Ireland’s unfettered access to the single market – which is a key provision of the protocol – would be threatened if the UK proceeds with its plan to scrap the Irish Sea trading arrangements.

The EU official restated that prospect on Wednesday.

“The whole point of the protocol is to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and of course it becomes a real difficulty if one party unilaterally disapplies all but three provisions of that protocol.

“And that’s why in the statement that he made on Monday, the vice-president said that the UK Government’s approach puts Northern Ireland’s access to the single market for goods and the related opportunities at risk.”

The official claimed many of the issues raised by the UK were “ideological” and did not actually present practical difficulties on the ground.

“By raising issues related to VAT, issues related to state aid issues, related to the Court of Justice, it’s actually the UK Government which is being ideological and raising problems that don’t actually exist,” said the official.

“We should really focus on the core east/west trade issues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal