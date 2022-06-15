Boris Johnson hopes for progress to end blockade of Ukrainian grain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson hopes for progress to end blockade of Ukrainian grain

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 8:29 pm
A Russian military boat guards an area of grain storage at the Mariupol Sea Port in Ukraine (AP)
Boris Johnson has said he hopes there is progress in the coming days in relation to Russia’s “unforgivable blockade” of Ukrainian grain.

The Prime Minister spoke on Wednesday evening with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky about how Ukraine could depend on the UK’s “full and steadfast support until its eventual victory”.

President Zelensky tweeted about the conversation, saying he is in “constant contact” with Mr Johnson.

The Russian naval blockade has imposed an economic stranglehold on Ukraine – one of the world’s biggest grain exporters – as well as threatening food supplies to some of the world’s poorest countries.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Mr Johnson spoke to President Zelensky and reiterated the UK’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

The spokeswoman added: “The Prime Minister praised the strength of Ukraine’s heroic resistance in the recent days and weeks, which he said was clearly imposing a significant cost on Russia.

“The continued determination of Ukrainian forces to win was evident to the entire world, and Ukraine could count on the UK’s full and steadfast support until its eventual victory, the Prime Minister added.

“The Prime Minister said the G7 and Nato summits later this month were an opportunity to demonstrate the West’s unity and resolve to support Ukraine for the long-term.

Boris Johnson met Mr Zelensky in Kyiv in April
Boris Johnson met Mr Zelensky in Kyiv in April (Ukraine Government/PA)

“Both leaders agreed on the importance of increased military training, and the Prime Minister said the UK would continue to do all it could to support Ukraine with defensive aid.

“The pair discussed Russia’s unforgivable blockade of Ukrainian grain, and the Prime Minister said he hoped progress on the issue could be made in the coming days.

“The leaders agreed to speak again soon.”

President Zelensky tweeted: “In constant contact with @BorisJohnson. Coordinated positions on the eve of important international events.

“Discussed the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine’s defense needs and threats to food security.”

