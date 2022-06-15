Labour calls on Scottish Government to ‘do right by wronged miners’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour calls on Scottish Government to ‘do right by wronged miners’

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Former miners protest over the new law outside the Scottish Parliament (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former miners protest over the new law outside the Scottish Parliament (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Government should “do right by wronged workers” and back Labour’s amendments to the Miners’ Pardon Bill, the party has said.

Holyrood is set to vote on stage three amendments to the Miners’ Strike (Pardons) (Scotland) Bill on Thursday.

The legislation would see the convictions of those found guilty of breach of the peace, obstruction of the police, or a breach of bail conditions during the strike of 1984-85 wiped.

The strike arose as workers took action to prevent colliery closures by Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government.

Scottish Labour said the proposed changes would “strengthen and expand” the Bill and deliver financial compensation.

One amendment from Richard Leonard looks to turn the legislation into “real justice” by requiring ministers to carry out a review into how to compensate those receiving a pardon.

A series of amendments from Pam Duncan-Glancy would additionally extend the pardon to family members and supporters of those affected, in a bid to “send a clear message that standing in solidarity with striking workers should not cost anyone their livelihoods”.

Mr Leonard said: “The SNP and the Greens have a chance to do right by wronged workers and back Labour’s amendments.

“This landmark pardon is long overdue – it is welcome, but we need real justice as well, which goes beyond mere symbolism.

“The SNP must ensure the Bill covers all those who put their livelihoods on the line and provide financial redress for those who suffered hardship: particularly the 500 convicted miners and the 206 sacked miners.

“A striking miner was twice as likely to be convicted in Scotland and three times as likely to be sacked. That grave injustice must be addressed.”

