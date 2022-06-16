Zahawi: Pupils not in strong academy trusts are missing out on life chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Zahawi: Pupils not in strong academy trusts are missing out on life chances

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 11:51 am Updated: June 16, 2022, 11:58 am
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said pupils who are not attending a school within a strong academy trust are missing out on important life chances (PA)
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said pupils who are not attending a school within a strong academy trust are missing out on important life chances (PA)

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said pupils who are not attending a school within a strong academy trust are missing out on important life chances.

Speaking at the Confederation of School Trusts’ annual conference in Birmingham on Thursday, he said he was “in awe” of the work of academy trusts, adding that “strong trusts deliver transformative benefits for children, especially disadvantaged children”.

Mr Zahawi said that he knew from his experience with the Covid vaccination programme that the “hardest thing to do with any complex system is to scale it successfully”.

The Schools Bill, which sets out plans for all schools to join a multi-academy trust (MAT) by 2030, would help drive up standards, he said, adding that “every day that a child is not in a strong trust is a missed opportunity to improve their life chances”.

Baseline requirements for academy trusts set out in the Bill would make sure that those that are failing will not “damage the excellent reputation that you have all worked so hard to build”, he told multi-academy trust leaders at the conference.

Mr Zahawi said the Schools Bill would not remove autonomy from trusts, and he would not “impose any new burdens that would restrict the very freedoms that enable you to be such a success”.

He said “standards in some areas of our country are still too low” and that the “best leaders and trusts” are needed to drive change.

Mr Zahawi said “strong families of schools weathered the Covid storms more effectively than standalone schools” and that he had seen the “Herculean” efforts of MATs to keep schools open during the Omicron wave in early 2022.

“Many trusts came together with others including local authorities to support vulnerable children and families during this time, again displaying their civic duty,” he added.

He said the trust system had at times been held together by “rubber bands and Sellotape” and that it needs a more “sustainable” future.

He said the Government’s levelling up agenda is an example of “civic duty in action” and it is a “collective response that says, ‘No, we are not going to just accept that some areas of the country are routinely left behind’”.

He said Government plans for recovery mean schools are getting back to normal, with primary pupils making up lost learning in maths and literacy, while GCSE and A-level students are sitting exams for the first time in two years.

Mr Zahawi said he was sure the trusts in attendance were “united by the horror of what is being done to our fellow sovereign state Ukraine”.

He said he had been “humbled by how schools and communities across the country are opening their arms to welcome those who have had to flee their homeland”.

The situation in Ukraine is “a terrifying example of what happens when individual rights and freedoms are under attack”, he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal