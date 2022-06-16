More than 200,000 devices ‘in the process of being delivered’ to pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 200,000 devices ‘in the process of being delivered’ to pupils

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 1:50 pm
The SNP had a manifesto commitment for free laptops (Peter Byrne/PA)
Almost 280,000 laptops or devices “have been or are in the process of being distributed” to pupils, a minister has said.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said more than 72,000 free laptops and devices have been delivered to school pupils in Scotland so far.

In the run-up to last year’s Holyrood election, the SNP promised every school child a free laptop or device and a free internet connection.

At the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser asked the minister for an update on progress to deliver the devices.

Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville discussed the number of laptops being distributed to schoolchildren (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Somerville said: “We are committed to ensuring every child has access to a device and connectivity by the end of this parliamentary term.

“We’ve already provided £25 million to councils resulting in over 72,000 pupils receiving a device and 14,000 receiving an internet connection.

“We know that a number of local authorities have also invested in technology and they have indicated that in total almost 280,000 devices have been or are in the process of being distributed to learners.”

She said the commitment for free laptops and devices was “complex and ambitious” and councils are currently looking at school infrastructure to support the roll-out of the new technology.

Mr Fraser said pupils who are currently in S2 or S3 would leave school without benefiting from the programme, as it was not due to be completed until the end of the current session of the Scottish Parliament.

He asked: “Is the Cabinet Secretary serious in saying we’re going to have to wait another four years before this commitment is delivered?”

Ms Somerville said the SNP manifesto had been clear that the commitment was for the parliamentary term, and the Tory manifesto at the local elections had no commitment for a device for every child.

