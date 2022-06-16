Using Covid funding for reserves ‘like putting payday loan in savings’ – Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Using Covid funding for reserves ‘like putting payday loan in savings’ – Sarwar

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 4:06 pm
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar challenged the First Minister on the Audit Scotland report (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Using emergency money to build up reserves is “the equivalent of taking a payday loan and putting it in your current savings account”, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader addressed a new report from Audit Scotland on Scotland’s Covid-19 response spending at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

The independent body analysed the Scottish Government’s financial response to the pandemic since March 2020, acknowledging that while ministers managed the overall Covid-19 budget “effectively”, some funding still remains unspent.

Some £15.5 billion was allocated for Scotland’s Covid-19 response between 2020 and 2022, of which an estimated £11.8 billion was spent between March 2020 and December 2021.

The report said that at the end of 2020/21, more than £2 billion was added to reserves by the Scottish Government, councils and health and social care integration authorities.

While Audit Scotland said the use of reserves to manage spending between years is “good financial management”, it also identified a risk over clarity on how the Covid funding held in reserves is spent.

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was questioned over the Audit Scotland report during FMQs on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Sarwar highlighted this in the chamber, telling Nicola Sturgeon it “isn’t good for Scotland”.

But the First Minister said the reserves were “fully utilised as part of the 2021/22 budget management process”.

She added: “They were transparently allocated within the budget revisions.

“That includes the £134 million of Covid funding specifically ring-fenced for health. No funding currently in the Scottish reserve relates at all to Covid-19 business support funding.”

Mr Sarwar also challenged the First Minister over proposals to cut funding to Audit Scotland, suggesting doing so “makes it harder for them to expose this Government’s failures”.

He said: “Now in the face of uncomfortable truths about their financial mismanagement, SNP figures are openly talking of, I quote, ‘clipping the wings’ of Audit Scotland.

“They’ve already cut their budget by nearly a fifth since they came to power, and the spending review makes clear there are year-on-year cuts to come.

“Is it the case Nicola Sturgeon is cutting Audit Scotland’s budget because it makes it harder for them to do their job, it makes it harder for them to expose this Government’s failures, and it makes it easier for her to get away with it?”

The First Minister replied: “I thought Anas Sarwar might have done some basic homework before coming to this chamber.

“The Scottish Government doesn’t actually set the budget for Audit Scotland.

“The budget for Audit Scotland is independently funded through the Scottish Parliament, and the audit fees that public bodies pay for it.

“The figures in the spending review in relation to Audit Scotland are illustrative, because we have to have illustrative figures, but they don’t replace the independent processes whereby this Parliament scrutinises and determines the budget of Audit Scotland.”

The Scottish Government’s Resource Spending Review shows the budget for Audit Scotland and the Scottish Parliament is to be frozen at £122 million until 2026/27.

Stop the Spread sign
Some £15.5 billion was allocated to Covid-19 spending (Jane Barlow/PA)

The body recommended the Scottish Government evaluates whether its Covid-19 spending delivered the desired outcomes, as well as allowing for greater scrutiny on its decisions.

Collaboration at pace in “difficult circumstances” between the Scottish Government and the UK and local governments is acknowledged in the publication, but it said it is “critical that lessons are learned about what worked well, and what did not” in order to improve responses in the future.

It is “hard to see how some financial decisions were reached”, Audit Scotland said, adding more work is required by the Scottish Government to demonstrate how the wide range of spending measures worked together to address the harms caused by the pandemic.

Recommendations from the independent auditors include improving the transparency of public finances in order to support any scrutiny on funding and spending measures brought in to mitigate the pandemic’s impact, as well as reflecting on the financial decision-making processes.

