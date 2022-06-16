Union warns of industrial action unless 5% pay offer to NHS staff is improved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union warns of industrial action unless 5% pay offer to NHS staff is improved

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 4:28 pm
Unite has become the latest union to criticise the record 5% pay rise being offered to NHS Scotland workers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A record 5% pay deal being offered to NHS workers in Scotland is “unacceptable”, union bosses have said.

Unite joined other unions in criticising the offer, branding it a “substantial real terms pay cut” which it will urge members to reject.

The union went on to warn ministers that unless they “return with an acceptable offer”, they could face the prospect of industrial action.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s NHS Scotland workers have made it crystal clear that the current offer on the table is a substantial real terms pay cut, and it is unacceptable.

“This pay offer certainly won’t address the current cost-of-living crisis facing our members.

“The Scottish Government needs to return with an acceptable offer to our NHS workers or face potential industrial action by our members, who will have the full support of their union in this fight for fair pay.”

It comes after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced the “biggest single-year NHS pay uplift since devolution”.

Speaking about the proposed pay hike, he said: “It is a demonstration of how much we value our NHS staff who have worked tirelessly to keep us safe during the course of the pandemic.”

The Royal College of Midwives has said the offer – which would see frontline NHS staff receive pay rises of between £1,000 and £2,400 a year – is “simply not good enough”, while the Royal College of Nursing said it “falls far short of our expectations of a fair pay award”.

James O’Connell, Unite regional officer, said: “Unite’s NHS representatives have formally recommended rejection of the current pay offer.

“Staff are exhausted, morale is at an all-time low, it’s time to recognise our NHS staff and pay them as if we care for them the same way as they care for us.”

He called on Mr Yousaf to “re-engage with the trade unions and to reopen the pay discussions”.

Mr O’Connell added if this does not happen, “Unite will be left with no option but to canvass thousands of our NHS Scotland members in the coming weeks over industrial action”.

