Lessons will be learned after ‘horrific’ death of Baby J – Sturgeon

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 4:40 pm
Baby J was 11 weeks old when he died (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Baby J was 11 weeks old when he died (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has said “lessons will be learned” following the death in 2014 of a baby whose parents avoided prosecution despite being found responsible for the infant’s abuse.

The First Minister described the case as “tragic and horrific”, when it was raised in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

The case of Baby J was reported in the Sunday Times at the weekend, with the newspaper saying the 11-week-old was found dead by paramedics in June 2014 in Scotland.

Post-mortem examinations revealed he had suffered internal injuries, including broken ribs which a judge later found were “non-accidental”.

The case was investigated by Police Scotland but no criminal charges were brought.

The circumstances of Baby J’s death were examined in a separate child safeguarding case at an English court in 2016.

In that ruling, the judge expressed surprise that a serious case review had not been carried out in Scotland.

The judge said the mother and father had conceded they were the only possible perpetrators of the injury on Baby J.

The couple, who were aged 18 and 19 at the time, had moved to Scotland in a bid to avoid scrutiny from social services in a town in England.

Conservative MSP Russell Findlay raised the case during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Nursery staff
The First Minister said the death was ‘tragic and horrific’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “Baby J was 11 weeks old when he died in West Lothian. In his short life he suffered multiple broken bones and other injuries.

“In this ruling, a judge said these could only have been inflicted by his parents.

“No-one has been held to account. Serious questions remain unanswered.”

The First Minister said: “These are tragic and horrific circumstances and I want to convey my deep condolences to the loved ones of Baby J.

“It is really important in these circumstances that all lessons are learned fully.

“There are already independent processes in place to ensure that is the case.”

She said “clearly lessons need to be learned” and details would be shared as far as possible within the bounds of family confidentiality.

