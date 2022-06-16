Steel quotas in spotlight following Downing Street ethics chief’s resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steel quotas in spotlight following Downing Street ethics chief’s resignation

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 5:17 pm
The UK carried over steel safeguards originally imposed by the EU when it left the bloc in 2020 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Restrictions on steel imports appear to have gained a new political salience following the resignation of Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial standards.

Lord Geidt’s resignation letter did not explicitly state which issue had forced him to quit but the Prime Minister’s reply referred to a matter concerning the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) that had previously had cross-party support.

This has widely been taken to mean the question of extending quotas on steel imports, with a decision due by the end of June.

Lord Geidt
The TRA itself said the Prime Minister’s letter “appears” to refer to the steel safeguards case, although Downing Street has refused to comment.

The TRA was established after Brexit by the Trade Act 2021 to help defend the UK’s economic interests from unfair international trading practices, and makes recommendations on tariffs and quotas where appropriate.

The UK carried over the steel safeguards originally imposed by the EU when it left the bloc in 2020, and in June 2021 the TRA recommended revoking some of them as there was either no evidence of increased imports or the tariffs were harming the competitiveness of UK companies that use steel.

But the backlash from steel producers led then-trade secretary Liz Truss to overrule the TRA and continue most of the safeguards for another year, apparently due to concern about imports from China.

Penny Mordaunt
That decision is now up for review again, with Labour pushing for the safeguards to continue. As recently as Thursday morning, shadow trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds urged the Government to make a decision “today”.

In response, trade minister Penny Mordaunt would say only that the decision was expected “very shortly”.

Overruling the TRA again would further cast doubt on the agency’s purpose, with commentator Sam Lowe describing the decision in June 2021 as having left the body “kneecapped”, and suggested the Government’s commitment to free trade was conditional on politically important industries such as steel being protected.

It would also potentially breach World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, which is why Lord Geidt appears to have objected given that the Ministerial Code requires ministers to comply with the law.

In his resignation, Lord Gedit referred to “measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the Ministerial Code” that had placed him in “an impossible and odious position”.

In his reply to Lord Geidt, Boris Johnson said the decision under consideration by the Government “would be in line with our domestic law but might be seen to conflict with our obligations under the WTO”.

A spokesperson for the TRA said: “We have been made aware of the Prime Minister’s letter to Lord Geidt today.

“The Trade Remedies Authority case to which the letter appears to refer was ‘called in’ by the Government earlier this year, meaning that the Government holds full decision-making authority in relation to the case.

“The TRA has carried out analysis under the Government’s direction and we provided a Report of Findings to the Secretary of State for International Trade on June 1. The Report of Findings is an analytical piece of work designed to inform Government decision-making and does not contain recommendations from the TRA.”

