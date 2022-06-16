Trust Tories like you trust GPs after Harold Shipman, says Wakefield candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trust Tories like you trust GPs after Harold Shipman, says Wakefield candidate

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 5:41 pm
Former Wakefield Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Voters should trust the Tories after Wakefield’s former MP was convicted of sexual assault, just as they still trust GPs despite mass-murderer Harold Shipman, the party’s by-election candidate has said.

Nadeem Ahmed said the West Yorkshire seat’s previous Tory MP, Imran Ahmad Khan, was “one bad apple” after he was found guilty of groping a teenage boy.

Asked whether the Conservatives deserve to lose the by-election, Mr Ahmed told The Telegraph: “No they don’t because Mr Khan, for his offences, the right things happened to him, he’s in prison”.

He was also filmed saying that what Mr Khan had done was “wrong” and “disgusting”.

“The people of Wakefield know that he was one bad apple,” he continued.

“As you know, Harold Shipman committed suicide in Wakefield prison. He was a GP, he was a trusted professional like teachers and others.

“When they put a vaccine in our arms, we trust what they are putting in us.

“Have we stopped trusting GPs? No, we still trust GPs and we know that he was one bad apple in there.”

Harold Shipman
Harold Shipman is one of the most notorious serial killers in modern history (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

He added that the people of Wakefield were “forgiving”.

Shipman, who killed himself in prison in 2004, is one of the most notorious serial killers in modern history, having murdered more than 200 people.

Mr Ahmed is running to replace Mr Khan, who was expelled from the Conservative Party and resigned, triggering a by-election in the constituency, after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008 by a jury following a trial earlier this year.

Mr Khan was jailed for 18 months in May.

The Conservatives could lose the key battleground seat, one of tens of constituencies Boris Johnson took from Labour in the so-called Red Wall during the 2019 general election, to Labour next Thursday amid anger over Mr Khan’s conviction and partygate, as well as concerns over the cost of living.

With the Tiverton and Honiton by-election due to be held on the same day as Wakefield, on June 23, the Prime Minister faces the prospect of losing seats to Sir Keir Starmer’s party in the North of England and the Liberal Democrats in the South West.

Both by-elections are being held in controversial circumstances, with Tiverton and Honiton vacated by Neil Parish after he admitted to twice watching pornography in the Commons.

