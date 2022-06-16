Dedicated YouTube channel for Ukrainian refugee children to launch this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dedicated YouTube channel for Ukrainian refugee children to launch this summer

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 6:35 pm
A new YouTube channel for Ukrainian refugee children is set to launch in July (Nick Ansell/PA)
A non-profit YouTube channel created specifically for Ukrainian children displaced by the war is set to launch with more than 200 hours of content this summer.

Sunflower TV will launch on July 1 with around 50 episodes of popular British children’s TV programmes dubbed into Ukrainian.

The channel, which will eventually feature up to 200 hours of Ukrainian and British content, has been designed to offer entertainment and respite for the children of Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes.

Sunflower TV will feature British children’s programmes including Peppa Pig, Go Jetters, Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, Thomas & Friends, Mr Bean: The Animated Series, Jojo and Gran Gran, and Kit and Pup.

The YouTube channel will also feature shows by Ukrainian producers with titles such as Brave Bunnies and Eskimo Girl.

The channel, which will allow Ukrainian children free access to engaging and popular programming but in their native tongue, has been coordinated by Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (Pact), the UK trade body representing the UK’s screen sector.

A range of organisations have participated in the initiative to set up the dedicated channel offering programmes for young Ukrainian children who now find themselves living in the UK and Europe as a result of the war, as well as children still in Ukraine.

Pact’s chief executive John McVay said: “It’s difficult to imagine the trauma Ukrainian children have suffered as a result of being cruelly uprooted from their homes and communities only to find themselves thousands of miles away living in a country where nothing is familiar.

“Hopefully Sunflower TV can go just a little way in providing them with some kind of light relief or distraction to take their minds off the terrible experiences they’ve been through, even if only momentarily.”

The Ukrainian Institute London is one of many Ukrainian organisations supporting the initiative and providing advice about how to support the needs of Ukrainian people arriving in the UK.

Episodes of Peppa Pig dubbed into Ukrainian will feature on the new Sunflower TV YouTube channel (Channel 5/PA)

Director of the Ukrainian Institute London, Dr Olesya Khromeychuk, said: “Millions of Ukrainian families have been displaced as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Children who have lost their homes, friends, and relatives will certainly benefit from having at least some sense of familiarity by being able to access materials in their native language.”

She added: “And it is important that children don’t feel their own language is being drowned out as they start rebuilding their lives away from home.”

Organisations involved in the project include the BBC and BBC Studios, Channel 4, Channel 5’s Milkshake!, ITV and ITV Studios, Paramount and Nickelodeon, Sky, STV, YouTube and Starlight Media in Ukraine.

Further content will be added after the channel’s initial launch date.

Sunflower TV will launch on YouTube on July 1.

