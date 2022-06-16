Summit to plan rebuilding of Ukraine held in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Summit to plan rebuilding of Ukraine held in London

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 10:33 pm
A woman passes by a building destroyed in the Russian shelling in Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP/PA)

A summit is being held in London to establish how the UK can help rebuild Ukraine once the Russian war concludes.

Representatives from Ukraine and businesses will join International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Friday to discuss how UK businesses can help with reconstruction efforts in areas including digital and services, water and sanitation, energy, power and transport.

Ms Trevelyan will also sign a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine confirming support for future reconstruction efforts.

The memorandum also recognises a new joint task force, which will help build partnerships between UK and Ukrainian businesses to assist the reconstruction of infrastructure in Kyiv.

Ms Trevelyan said: “We have all seen the heart-wrenching images of the destruction to the great city of Kyiv, and the thousands of homes, buildings and critical infrastructure across Ukraine that have been destroyed.

“Throughout this, the great people of Ukraine have shown immeasurable strength and courage, and we stand with them in hope of a brighter future.

“That is why it is important to talk about a post-conflict Ukraine, and today we are making our commitment clear to help it rebuild in peace.

“Our world-class infrastructure and energy companies, along with businesses in fields like transport, healthcare and agriculture are not just well-placed to support the immediate humanitarian response, they are in a strong position to play a part in Ukraine’s longer-term reconstruction too.

“Together, we can help Ukraine to build back better, stronger and greener.”

Manuela Gatto, director at Zaha Hadid Architects, said: “Informed by the nation’s long history and unrelenting optimism in its future, our projects in Ukraine enrich the public realm and prioritise the environment.

“Working with the country’s local talent on its reconstruction, we hope to continue delivering architecture for the people of Ukraine that sets new benchmarks for innovation, resilience and efficiency.”

Ukraine has faced significant damage to several of its towns and cities after Vladimir Putin’s army launched an invasion in February.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, 10,046 civilian casualties in the country have been recorded so far. A total of 4,481 people have been killed while 5,565 have been injured.

