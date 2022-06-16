Glasgow to host ‘largest’ summit on cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glasgow to host ‘largest’ summit on cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 12:02 am
The summit will discuss the cot of living (Jane Barlow/PA)
Glasgow will host a summit on the cost-of-living crisis, which is being described as the largest of its kind in Scotland.

Trade unions and poverty campaigners have organised the summit on Friday to call for the Scottish Government to go further in tackling the issue.

Headed by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) and the Poverty Alliance, the summit will bring together more than 40 civic organisations.

They will develop a joint platform on how to tackle the crisis.

Roz Foyer said the pandemic had exposed inequalities (Andrew Milligan/PA)

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “Poverty is a political choice. The pandemic has exposed the deep-rooted inequalities across Scotland, exacerbated by a cost-of-living crisis not of workers’ choice nor making.

“We cannot – and will not – be held responsible for the negligence of our political class in their failures to tackle rising inflation coupled with falling wages.

“This summit, the largest seen in Scotland on this crisis, calls for the Scottish Government to go further, using the powers of the parliament to mitigate this emergency.

“Their recent spending review plans to foist harmful cuts on our public services is utterly incompatible with the response needed to help those impacted by this crisis.”

She continued: “Whilst the UK Government are still firmly within our sights – and we will be front and centre at the national demonstration outside Westminster parliament this Saturday – we will be unrelenting and unapologetic in our resistance to this crisis until further action is taken.”

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, said: “The only way that we can make lasting change when it comes to poverty, is through co-operation and solidarity.

“By bringing together trade unions and voluntary and community groups, we want to build a movement that puts compassion and justice at the heart of public life, in our communities, in Holyrood, and in Westminster.”

