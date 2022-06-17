Boris Johnson thinks he is honest, says Tory by-election candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson thinks he is honest, says Tory by-election candidate

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 10:53 am
Conservative by-election candidates have struggled to defend the reputation of the party led by Boris Johnson (PA)
Tory candidates for two upcoming by-elections have been struggling to defend the reputation of their party and that of the Prime Minister.

Helen Hurford, the Conservative candidate for Tiverton and Honiton in Devon, twice declined to say that Boris Johnson is honest during an interview with the Guardian, according to the newspaper.

Ms Hurford, who is defending the Tory stronghold after Neil Parish resigned as an MP for the area over watching pornography in the Commons, instead said “Boris Johnson thinks he’s honest”.

This comes after Nadeem Ahmed, the party’s candidate for Wakefield in West Yorkshire, compared trust in the Tories following the resignation of disgraced former MP for the constituency, Imran Ahmad Khan, to faith in GPs despite the crimes of mass murderer Harold Shipman.

Falklands War anniversary
Conservative candidate Helen Hurford said Boris Johnson ‘thinks he’s honest’ (Jacob King/PA).

Ms Hurford said that as a former primary school headteacher she is “very trustworthy”, but when asked if Mr Johnson is equally trustworthy she declined to answer directly, saying: “I will be giving my loyalty to somebody who has been given a third mandate by the party. This has happened. We need to move on.”

When asked the same question again, Ms Hurford, who is currently deputy mayor on Honiton Town Council, said: “I think Boris thinks that he is an honest person.

“How I conduct myself is how I conduct myself, and I think you are trying to catch me out here.”

Meanwhile, Government minister Paul Scully has distanced himself from the comparison made by Wakefield candidate Mr Ahmed.

POLITICS CostofLiving
(PA Graphics)

When asked on LBC about the comment, Mr Scully said: “It’s not a comparison I would have made.”

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Ahmed said Khan was “one bad apple”, after he was found guilty of groping a teenage boy.

Asked whether the Conservatives deserve to lose the by-election, Mr Ahmed added: “No they don’t because Mr Khan, for his offences, the right things happened to him, he’s in prison.

He was also filmed saying what Khan had done was “wrong” and “disgusting”.

Imran Ahmad Khan court case
Imran Ahmad Khan was convicted of sexual assault against a 15-year-old boy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He added: “The people of Wakefield know that he was one bad apple.

“As you know, Harold Shipman committed suicide in Wakefield prison. He was a GP, he was a trusted professional like teachers and others.

“When they put a vaccine in our arms, we trust what they are putting in us.

“Have we stopped trusting GPs? No, we still trust GPs and we know that he was one bad apple in there.”

Both by-elections, scheduled for June 23, are expected to be closely fought.

