‘Rwanda asylum policy dishonours God’ – Church of Scotland moderator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Rwanda asylum policy dishonours God’ – Church of Scotland moderator

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 2:00 pm
Rev Iain Greenshields, Moderator General of the Church of Scotland, has condemned the immigration plans. (Andrew O’Brien/Church of Scotland)
Rev Iain Greenshields, Moderator General of the Church of Scotland, has condemned the immigration plans. (Andrew O’Brien/Church of Scotland)

The UK Government has been accused of “dishonouring God” by sending asylum seekers fleeing conflict to Rwanda, the Church of Scotland’s moderator has said.

The Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said the new Nationality and Borders Act makes life extremely difficult for vulnerable people seeking safety in Britain.

The Westminster Government announced its asylum plan to send refugees who cross the English Channel to the African nation, in April.

It was hoped the plans would deter others from crossing the Channel illegally.

However, a flight containing seven people was halted minutes before take-off on Tuesday by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling.

Migrant Crisis
A Boeing 767 aircraft was prevented from taking refugees to Rwanda on Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the UK Government will not be “deterred” from progressing with the policy, with future flights already planned.

Dr Greenshields said forcing asylum seekers to go to Rwanda on a one-way ticket was an “unspeakable disgrace and a stain on our nation”.

He said: “As people flee oppression, violence, conflict and war, many unfortunately do not find the welcome or safe place they need.

“In the UK, the new Nationality and Borders Act 2022 threatens the very principle of refugee protection and offers protection on the grounds of how people arrive in the UK, rather than the war, terror and persecution a person may be fleeing from.

“The trajectory to create a web of hostile policies to make life as difficult as possible for those seeking protection continues.

“This is an unspeakable disgrace and a stain on our nation.

“Our UK Government is putting up barriers to prevent people finding the peace and safety they need, and robs them of the opportunity to contribute their skills and experience to the communities they live in and to rebuild their lives.

“People now face the prospect of transportation to Rwanda.”

Julian Assange extradition
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the intervention will not deter the UK Government’s plans (Danny Lawson/PA)

His comments come ahead of Refugee Week, which runs from June 20 to 26.

The church moderator has now urged the UK Government to have a “change of heart” on the immigration policy.

He added: “They may feel their policy to be just and right but they dishonour God by their inaction, lack of compassion and disgraceful attempted solution to this critical situation.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the plans would allow those arriving in the UK “dangerously” to be relocated to “build their lives” in Rwanda.

She added: “This will help break the people smugglers’ business model and prevent loss of life, while ensuring protection for the genuinely vulnerable.

“Access to the UK’s asylum system must be based on need, not on the ability to pay people smugglers. The demands on the current system, the cost to the taxpayer, and the flagrant abuses are increasing, and the British public have rightly had enough.

“I have always said this policy will not be easy to deliver and am disappointed that legal challenge and last-minute claims have meant (Tuesday’s) flight was unable to depart.

“It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts. These repeated legal barriers are similar to those we experience with other removals flights and many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next.

“We will not be deterred from doing the right thing and delivering our plans to control our nation’s borders. Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal