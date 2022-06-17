Mayors back calls for greater control over taxes raised in their areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mayors back calls for greater control over taxes raised in their areas

By Press Association
June 18, 2022, 12:03 am
London Mayor Sadiq Khan (left) and Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
London Mayor Sadiq Khan (left) and Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mayors should have greater control over taxes raised in their areas in order to end “micromanagement” of England’s regions by Whitehall, a think tank has said.

Nine of England’s 10 metro mayors have backed a report from centre-right think tank Onward that calls for “radical” changes that include giving mayors control over 1% of income tax revenues along with the ability to raise taxes and cut business rates in their regions.

The proposals, published on Saturday, would give mayors control over £6 billion of income tax revenues, rather than having to rely on “fragmented” pots of money from Whitehall.

Ben Houchen, Conservative Mayor of Tees Valley, said the new mayoral powers proposed by Onward could “put rocket boosters under our local economies” and deliver “a tsunami of good-quality jobs for local workers”.

Tory leadership race
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, seen here with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has backed the proposals (Ian Forsyth/PA)

The Onward report also proposes giving mayors greater powers over areas including housebuilding, transport, digital infrastructure, skills local energy plans.

This would include control over railways fares and timetables as well as apprenticeships and support for adult education.

Labour’s Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “Real levelling up comes not from the top down but by empowering local communities to take control of their own destinies. It’s something we’ve seen across the country with the election of mayors of all stripes.

“Reports like this clearly showcase the difference made by elected leaders, so it is imperative that we double down on devolution, not row back.”

Northern Powerhouse Rail
Mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram (second left), Mayor West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin (centre), Mayor of North of Tyne Jamie Driscoll (second right) and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham have all backed the report (Danny Lawson/PA)

Along with greater powers, the report calls for mayors to face greater accountability through an Office of Mayoral Analysis, which would provide independent assessments of mayoral performance and candidates’ manifestos, along with beefed up mayoral scrutiny panels.

Some of the proposals also have the backing of Communities Secretary Michael Gove, who wrote the report’s foreword calling for a “mayoral moment”.

Mr Gove said: “Mayors work. They can convene, corral, and champion. They can innovate and invest. At their best, they provide the strategic economic leadership every area needs. And they are known – so are accountable, and therefore enable communities to take back control of their future.

“That is why I endorse the principles underpinning this report. Whilst I don’t necessarily agree with every suggestion, my department will engage seriously with many of the ideas in it.”

As well as Mr Houchen and Mr Rotheram, the mayors backing Onward’s proposals include Conservative Mayor of West Midlands Andy Street and Labour mayors Andy Burnham, Sadiq Khan, Tracey Brabin, Oliver Coppard, Jamie Driscoll and Dan Norris.

