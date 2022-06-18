‘Fundamental overhaul’ of Scotland’s biodiversity strategy needed – Slater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Fundamental overhaul’ of Scotland’s biodiversity strategy needed – Slater

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 12:02 am
Biodversity minister Lorna Slater said the strategy needed a ‘fundamental overhaul’ (PA)
Scotland’s strategy for biodiversity requires a “fundamental overhaul”, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Lorna Slater said the “global climate emergency” meant changes to the blueprint, initially published in 2004, were now needed.

Ms Slater, the biodiversity minister, spoke out as the Scottish Government began a consultation on a new strategy that would commit ministers to halting nature loss by 2030, and then reversing this by 2045.

Biodiversity encompasses all living things within an ecosystem – with the Scottish Government having now put forward what it says are ambitious plans to halt nature loss by 2030 and reverse it by 2045.

Scotland has already seen a 24% decline in the average abundance of 352 different terrestrial and freshwater species since 1994, the consultation notes.

Meanwhile, it says that some “peatlands are in such poor condition that they are emitting, instead of storing, carbon and are responsible for 20% of Scotland’s total emissions”, while only around two-thirds (64%) of woodlands in Scotland are in a “favourable” or “recovering” condition.

The draft strategy sets the goal of Scotland having “substantially restored and regenerated biodiversity across our land, freshwater and seas”.

As a result of this, it says that “our natural environment of plants, animals, insects, aquatic life and other species will be richly diverse, thriving, resilient and adapting to climate change”.

Ms Slater, also Scottish Green Party co-leader, stressed the need to act as she added: “We recognise that the interlinked crises of climate change and nature loss need urgent action across Government and society.

“That’s why we have recently established the £65 million Nature Restoration Fund, committed to expanding protected areas and our National Park network, and supported the expansion of the beaver population.

“But we know we can and must do more. Sadly the evidence tells us that Scotland, in common with the rest of the UK and the world, has not done enough over the two past decades to prevent the continuing decline in biodiversity.

“Our existing strategy, published in 2004, now needs a fundamental overhaul to address the new uncertainties we face as a result of the global climate emergency.

“In addition to high-level strategic leadership, we will need responsible public and private investment to achieve our outcomes and an inclusive ‘whole-of-society’ approach that engages with communities, business and decision makers alike.”

The minister added: “This consultation is a key part of developing our new strategic approach.

“Biodiversity is important for everyone and I would encourage everyone to share their views and help us shape this crucial road map toward a better and more sustainable future for Scotland.”

Francesca Osowska, chief executive of NatureScot – which was previously known as Scottish Natural Heritage – said: “The nature and climate crises cannot be overstated.

“We have reached a critical point where we must take ambitious action for nature now, and Scotland’s new biodiversity strategy gives us the best opportunity to do this.

“This national endeavour means that by 2045 we will have restored and enhanced biodiversity across our land and seas.

“Our plant and animal species will be richly diverse, resilient and adapting to climate change and everyone will understand the importance and value of nature,” she added.

