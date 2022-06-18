Scottish patients waiting almost two days for A&E care, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Scottish patients waiting almost two days for A&E care, figures show

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 12:02 am
Some patients waited almost two days to be seen in A&E, figures revealed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Some patients waited almost two days to be seen in A&E, figures revealed (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lives are being “put at risk” as Scottish patients waited up to 40 hours to receive emergency hospital care at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, figures show.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been urged to take action to support struggling accident and emergency (A&E) staff who are at risk of burnout, while combating the “absurd” waiting times.

The data obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats through a series of freedom of information (FOI) requests reveals the longest number of hours waited by any person attending A&E in 2020/21.

Patients across the country waited more than a day to be seen in an emergency in a number of Scotland’s NHS health boards, according to the statistics.

The longest wait revealed in the FOI from 12 of Scotland’s 14 health boards was patients in Ayrshire and Arran spending up to 39 hours and 41 minutes in A&E departments.

Meanwhile, Lanarkshire patients waited up to 30 hours and seven minutes to be admitted, while patients in Lothian spent more than 29 hours in A&E.

The lowest wait times were in Orkney – two hours and 25 minutes, Shetland – eight hours, and Forth Valley – nine hours and eight minutes.

NHS Western Isles did not receive the FOI request, while miscommunication meant NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde closed the request, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the waiting times are a “disgrace”.

He added: “Nobody should spend almost two days in A&E. Emergency care is woefully understaffed.

“When NHS staff are exhausted, patients’ lives are potentially put at risk.

“We are facing the consequences of 15 years of SNP neglect of our health service.

Cost of living crisis
Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has urged the Scottish Government to take urgent action to reduce waiting times (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“We need urgent action to prevent a staff exodus by looking after staff in the way they have looked after us.

“If burnout means people leave, the recruitment crisis will become much worse. It takes years to train health professionals, so we desperately need to keep the people we have.”

The research comes as the Royal College of Emergency Medicine reported A&E delays have contributed to 240 avoidable deaths this year.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats urged the Scottish Government to back their proposals of a “burnout prevention strategy” and a health and social care staff assembly to resolve the issues in A&E.

Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “So far this SNP/Green Government has failed to put in place a proper NHS recovery plan and even refused to back Scottish Liberal Democrat proposals for a burnout prevention plan to alleviate the burden on staff.

“Instead they are pushing a divisive independence referendum and leaving our NHS to fall into disrepair.

“The Health Secretary must stop using the pandemic as an excuse. It is time to deliver the necessary resources to support staff and avoid these absurd waiting times.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Despite the continued pressure from the pandemic on hospitals and services, more than two-thirds of patients are being seen in our A&E departments within the four-hour target.

“We want people to get the right care in the right setting, and for many A&E will not be the most suitable place for their healthcare need.

“People should consider whether their condition is an emergency, such as a stroke, heart attack or major trauma, before going to A&E.

“Our new Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative programme, which is supported by £50 million of funding, looks to support the implementation of a range of measures to reduce A&E waiting times and improve patient experience, this includes alternatives to hospital-based treatment.

“Scotland continues to have the best performing A&Es in the UK, outperforming those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for over six years.”

