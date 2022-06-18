Labour urges minister to ‘wake up’ over health and social care integration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour urges minister to ‘wake up’ over health and social care integration

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 12:02 am
Scottish Labour said figures show more than 120,000 patients have returned to hospital within a week of being discharged since 2018 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Labour said figures show more than 120,000 patients have returned to hospital within a week of being discharged since 2018 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been urged to “wake up” by Scottish Labour, as the party said more than 120,000 patients have ended up back in hospital within a week of being discharged in the last four years.

The party said freedom of information requests it submitted to health boards across Scotland revealed that since 2018, at least 128,151 patients had to return to hospital within a week of being sent home.

Labour has warned the figure may be “significantly higher” as NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde was unable to provide the requested data.

It comes after Public Health Scotland reported a 3% increase in the average number of hospital beds being occupied per day in April due to delayed discharges in Scotland’s hospitals.

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been urged to act (PA)

Labour said it is “clear” the Scottish Government “has failed to join up health and social care”.

Jackie Baillie, the party’s health spokeswoman, has called on Mr Yousaf to take action to protect lives.

She said: “It’s clear for all to see that under the SNP the relationship between our NHS and social care system is broken.

“For years, thousands of patients have found themselves back in hospital within only a week of their original discharge. This is wholly unacceptable.

“Plainly, this is the result of pressure on bed numbers due to SNP cuts and a lack of support for social care in the community.

“These are not mere numbers – these are human beings who deserve to be treated properly and with dignity.

“It’s time Humza Yousaf woke up to this issue and took action to keep patients safe.”

