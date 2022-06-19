Famous faces read extract about son of detained British-Egyptian writer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Famous faces read extract about son of detained British-Egyptian writer

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 3:14 pm
An extract of a book written by a jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist about his then newborn son has been read out by Hollywood stars to mark Father’s Day (PA)
An extract of a book written by a jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist about his then-newborn son has been read out by Hollywood stars to mark Father’s Day.

Alaa Abd El-Fattah, 40, who is on the 79th day of a hunger strike, has spent most of the past decade behind bars in Egypt and last December was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news.

Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Colman, Emily Watson and Carey Mulligan are among the famous faces to read out ‘Half An Hour With Khaled’, a passage written by Mr Abd El-Fattah about meeting his 10-year-old son for the first time.

His sister, Sanaa Seif, introduced the passage on YouTube by saying: “This was written when he first saw his baby boy, Khaled – my nephew.”

It begins by telling of a “pale and miserable” prison, before Mr Abd El-Fattah is sent a photograph of his son.

The extract goes on: “Khaled visited me for half an hour, I held him in my arms for 10 minutes.

“My God! How come he’s so beautiful? Love at first touch. In half an hour he gave me joy enough to fill the prison for a week.

“Now I understand why I’m in prison. They want to deprive me of joy. Now I understand why I will resist. Prison will not stop my love. My happiness is resistance.

“Holding Khaled is continuing the struggle.

“I was flooded with the joy of comrades, masses of telegrams, most from people I don’t know and may never have the honour of meeting, writing to express their joy at Khaled’s arrival, writing to say that Khaled has family in hundreds of homes everywhere.”

The video ended by urging viewers to help free Mr Abd el-Fattah to reunite him with his family and son.

Dame Judi Dench and Emma Thompson are among the other famous signatories of a letter directed at Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her US counterpart in aid of him.

Ms Seif has previously said: “My brother is slowly dying in his prison cell but he wants to live.

“He misses his life, he misses his job, he misses his son, and us.”

