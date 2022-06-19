Nadine Dorries insists decision to sell off Channel 4 is not ‘ideological’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nadine Dorries insists decision to sell off Channel 4 is not ‘ideological’

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 9:54 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 9:15 am
Nadine Dorries has said the decision to sell off Channel 4 is not ‘ideological’ (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Nadine Dorries has said the decision to sell off Channel 4 is not ‘ideological’ (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Nadine Dorries has said that if the public “took too much notice” of Channel 4 News then the Conservative Party would not have its majority in Parliament.

Speaking during a phone-in session on LBC radio, the Culture Secretary insisted the Government’s decision to sell off Channel 4 was not “ideological”.

Earlier this year, the Government announced its intention to take the broadcaster, created in 1982 by the Tory government of Margaret Thatcher and entirely funded by advertising, out of public ownership.

Responding to a call from a member of the public, Ms Dorries said the “narrative” that the sale of Channel 4 meant the end of the broadcaster was “completely untrue”.

She added: “The sale of Channel 4 is about saving Channel 4.

“And the reason why we’re selling Channel 4 is because it’s state-owned and Channel 4 wants to raise funding in order to make more of that great content, encourage more of those comedians that you have mentioned.”

The minister said the Government needed to “set free” the broadcaster so it can raise the investment it needs for the future.

In response to Ms Dorries’ comments on the broadcaster’s future funding, a statement from a Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Channel 4 does not have any debt and has £270m in cash and sufficient funds for investment.

“Channel 4 also put forward a proposal that would have enabled it to access private-sector capital that would not sit on the public balance sheet to drive new investment in the creative economy.”

Ms Dorries was also questioned over whether the Government wanted to penalise Channel 4 because of its perceived critical coverage, and she responded: “It’s not ideological.

“I have said that Channel 4 sometimes doesn’t do itself any favours, but I couldn’t care less what they report on the news.

Cabinet Meeting
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Yui Mok/PA)

“If anyone listened or took too much notice of what Channel 4 says on the news and took it to heart, we wouldn’t have an 83-seat majority in Parliament.

“So am I worried about Channel 4 News? Is that why I’m selling it? No, I honestly don’t give a fig.”

Once again referring to reports that former anchor Jon Snow shouted “F*** the Tories” while at Glastonbury Festival five years ago, she added: “When its anchor goes around shouting, ‘F the Tories’ then it doesn’t really help.

“But again, we went on and won an 83-seat majority. So it isn’t ideological.

“I actually like Channel 4. I watch (it). To be honest, if I’m going to watch anything on linear TV these days it is quite often Channel 4.”

In April this year, the Government’s White Paper offered a first look at proposed plans for Channel 4, saying that under public ownership, the broadcaster has limited ability to borrow or raise capital by issuing shares and its set-up “effectively stops it from making its own content”, as it is heavily reliant on advertising revenue.

