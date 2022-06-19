Voters ‘don’t give a fig’ over PM’s ethics adviser quitting, says Dorries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Voters ‘don’t give a fig’ over PM’s ethics adviser quitting, says Dorries

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 10:08 pm
Lord Geidt (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said voters do not “give a fig” about the resignation of Boris Johnson’s independent ethics adviser, Lord Geidt.

During a LBC radio phone-in, Ms Dorries mocked the peer, calling him “Lord Geddit”, saying people had been baffled by his resignation and that he had constantly complained about the amount of work he had to do.

Lord Geidt stood down last week saying the Prime Minister had put him in an “impossible and odious position” when he asked for his advice on maintaining tariffs on Chinese steel in a deliberate breach of the UK’s obligations in international law.

He had previously made clear his “frustration” at Mr Johnson’s response to being fined by police for a breach of Covid rules when he attended a gathering in No 10 to mark his 56th birthday.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said Lord Geidt had complained about the amount of work he had to do (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asked who should replace him, Ms Dorries said: “You call him Lord Geidt. I think the rest of the country had never even heard of him before and called him Lord Geddit.

“I don’t think they give a fig who replaces him or who he was or what he did. It’s a bit of a bizarre one isn’t it? Someone who wasn’t elected who has resigned.

“Everybody thought for 24 hours that he was going to resign over something that was going to compromise the Prime Minister, was suddenly blindsided by the fact that it was something to do with steel tariffs.”

The Prime Minister has so far failed to commit to appointing a successor.

Downing Street has accepted Lord Geidt fulfilled a “vitally important” function advising on the ministerial code of conduct but said Mr Johnson was reviewing the position and could abolish it.

Ms Dorries said that if a successor was appointed, she did not think it should be just one individual.

“Lord Geddit, Lord Geidt, sorry, he complained so often about the amount of work that he had to do that I don’t think that one person can probably do the job.”

