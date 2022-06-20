Bank of England decision-maker repeats call for higher interest rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bank of England decision-maker repeats call for higher interest rates

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 3:34 pm
The Bank hiked rates from 1% to 1.25% last week (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank hiked rates from 1% to 1.25% last week (Yui Mok/PA)

A key Bank of England decision-maker has warned that drops in the value of the pound could push up inflation further and called for higher interest rates in response.

Catherine Mann, who sits on the nine-person Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said she was one of three members who wanted the Bank’s base rate to increase to 1.5% from 1% last week.

But the committee instead voted for a smaller increase to 1.25% – the fifth increase in a row as it tries to bring inflation under control.

“I voted for a 50 basis point increase at the last MPC meeting,” she told a Market News International Connect event.

“In my view, a more robust policy move, based on both domestic conjuncture and commensurate with the global factor, reduces the risk that domestic inflation already embedded is further boosted by inflation imported via a Sterling depreciation.”

She warned that recent decisions by the European and US central banks to hike their base rates were likely to push down the value of the pound.

The Federal Reserve’s plans could add around half a percentage point to already high inflation levels in the UK as a result, she said.

The Bank is tasked with trying to keep inflation as close to 2% as possible, but this has proven impossible in recent months.

Inflation hit a 40-year record in April, reaching 9%. And a Bank of England forecast released last week predicts it could push above 11% in October as energy bills – already at a record high – are hiked once again.

“While the MPC aims to stabilise inflation at the 2% target in the medium term, given the likely double digit inflation, being mindful of the near-term implications of the global factor for inflation is particularly relevant,” Dr Mann said.

She added that she would support dropping the higher rates in the medium term when demand for goods and services in the UK is no longer being propped up by different supports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal