Boris Johnson ‘feeling well’ and due to take meetings after minor operation

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 4:44 pm
Boris Johnson is “feeling well” following a minor sinus operation and is due to take meetings this afternoon, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the routine procedure “went well” and Mr Johnson is “pleased to be back in No 10”.

Earlier, the spokesman said the PM underwent a “very minor routine operation related to his sinuses” at a London hospital on Monday morning.

“He went to hospital around 6am and the operation was carried out first thing this morning,” he said.

“He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10am.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab remains on hand to assist with any major decisions (PA)

It is understood Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab remains on hand to assist with any major decisions, in line with the general advice to the public on not making significant choices for the first 24 hours after undergoing general anaesthesia.

However, Mr Johnson remains Prime Minister and will continue acting as such.

The spokesman said Mr Johnson is due to take meetings on Monday afternoon and will chair a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday morning.

Asked earlier who was in charge of the UK nuclear accounts during the procedure, the spokesperson said Mr Raab and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case were aware in advance and that Mr Johnson was under for a “relatively brief time”.

Procedures were in place so that any significant decisions could be deferred to Mr Raab before Mr Johnson resumed duties, the spokesman said.

The operation was on the NHS and scheduled “for a while”.

It is understood it took place at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital.

Mr Johnson’s sinus issue was not understood to be related to his Covid illness in 2020.

