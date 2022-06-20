Minister welcomes housing association’s pledge to home 300 Ukrainians

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A housing association’s pledge to offer 300 homes to Ukrainian families fleeing the Russian invasion will make a “real difference” to those seeking safety in Scotland, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Wheatley Group, a leading housing, case and property management group, will offer local authorities in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dumfries and Galloway, West Lothian, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire, the opportunity to house displaced families.

The offer, announced on World Refugee Day, has been introduced to support the Scottish Government’s pledge to accommodate refugees arriving in the UK from Ukraine.

Ukrainian students (left to right) trombonist Viktor Kovach, violinist Ihor Solodovnik and harpist Yeva Panchenko, will study at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland from September (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Neil Gray, Minister with Special Responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine, said the support from Wheatley Group will help families feel welcome in Scotland.

He was joined by Ukrainian music students at Wheatley House in Glasgow as the organisation will also offer six education bursaries worth £3,000 over two years to support Ukrainian students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS).

Ukrainian student and harpist Yeva Panchenko, during Minister with Special Responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine Neil Gray’s visit to Wheatley House in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The bursaries are awarded through the firm’s charitable foundation which invests £5 million annually to support disadvantaged people.

Yeva Panchenko, a harpist, who played the Ukrainian national anthem alongside her fellow students, was in Torquay, England with her orchestra when she learned Russia had invaded her homeland.

The six musicians have since been offered places at the RCS and are due to start their studies in September.

Ms Panchenko said Scotland has been a “safe place” and “like home” thanks to the efforts to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

The students spoke to their families back in Ukraine. “We just panicked because you don’t know what to do in this situation,” Yeva said.

Mr Gray said: “I’m really pleased to be here today to thank the Wheatley Group for the work that they’re doing in terms of providing long term accommodation for people arriving from Ukraine.

“It makes a real difference in us being able to ensure that we’re providing long-term sustainable accommodation for people who have been displaced by the war.

“We’re also very grateful to the Wheatley Group for the work with the Royal Conservatoire to make sure that very talented musicians are able to continue their performance work.”

Wheatley Group chairwoman Jo Armstrong said: “We want to play our part in supporting Ukrainians who are seeking sanctuary from the war and provide them with a safe place to live during this ongoing crisis.

“We will use our expertise and experience, as well as our scale and capacity, to bolster Scotland’s response to the unfolding horror of the war in Ukraine.”