Half of tourism companies say bookings are down, industry warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Half of tourism companies say bookings are down, industry warns

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 9:02 pm
An Edinburgh sightseeing tour bus drives past outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA)
An Edinburgh sightseeing tour bus drives past outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA)

Half of Scottish tourism businesses say they have fewer bookings this summer compared with 2019, a survey has found.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) survey also found almost 40% of businesses reported spending was down compared with last year.

Businesses believe the drop-off is due to the UK cost-of-living crisis, the appeal of outbound international travel, Scotland’s inability to compete internationally on value for money and people taking late decisions on holidays.

More than 700 tourism businesses across Scotland took part in the survey, which ran from May 17 to June 8.

Some 60% of hotels said they were unable to trade effectively with the current level of staff they have.

A total of 55% of businesses reported that their international bookings for June-August are lower in comparison with May 2019.

STA chief executive Marc Crothall said: “The results of what has been one of our most robust surveys to date in terms of number of respondents and depth of data confirms very much what businesses have been telling us for many weeks now; recovery is happening albeit at a much slower pace than anticipated and certainly not across all tourism sectors.

“The cost-of-living crisis is hitting Scotland’s tourism sector very hard on many levels.

“People are hesitant about committing to booking a break due to household financial challenges and uncertainty, consumer spend is down and with the rise of energy prices and supplier costs, many businesses are finding that the level of recovery is almost static.

Gatwick tackles luggage crisis
Some tourists are taking late decisions on holidays (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“This impacts the ability for our tourism industry to remain competitive globally; we struggle to compete on price and we’re unable to retain and attract the quality of staff required to deliver the level of service demanded by today’s consumers.”

He continued: “The majority of our businesses cannot move beyond running to stand still, despite the fact that we’re now almost into the main tourist season.

“The transport disruption and planned rail strikes only make the challenge that much harder.

“The market is still fragile and businesses are finding it increasingly hard to trade their way into a place of sustainable recovery.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “The survey underlines some of the challenges facing the tourism and events industry.

“We know that the move towards recovery is not consistent and businesses are experiencing a shortage of workers, while the cost of living is also a concern.

“There are, however, some encouraging signs with the return of international visitors and consumer research which shows more UK residents expect to take an overnight domestic trip between June and September than in 2021.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal