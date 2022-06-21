Bill for National Care Service ‘biggest power grab since devolution’, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bill for National Care Service ‘biggest power grab since devolution’, says union

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 3:52 pm
Plans for a National Care Service for Scotland have been described as the ‘biggest power grab’ since devolution. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Scottish Government plans for a new National Care Service are the “biggest power grab” in the history of devolution and are a “recipe for disaster”, union leaders have insisted.

Bosses at the trade union Unite hit out after the legislation to establish a nationwide care service was published by Holyrood ministers.

The National Care Service Bill will make the Scottish Government accountable for adult social care in Scotland – with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf insisting it will “end the postcode lottery of care in Scotland”.

Mr Yousaf said the legislation, if passed, would bring about the “most ambitious reform of public services since the creation of the NHS”.

But Wendy Dunsmore of Unite spoke out against the plans, saying: “The proposals represent the biggest power grab by the Scottish Government in the era of devolution.

“The plans to transfer services, people and property from local authorities to the Scottish Government are a recipe for disaster and represent an all-out assault on local democracy.”

Ms Dunsmore said Scottish ministers would be “able to unilaterally decide what services are to be delivered nationally or locally”.

She also claimed that there was “next to no detail on major elements of these proposals”, adding: “Unite has for some time been severely worried about the emerging framework surrounding the National Care Service and we have had every right to be.

“The Scottish Government could not have drafted a more incomprehensible, incoherent and dreadful Bill.”

Labour’s Jackie Baillie said the proposals threatened the very existence of local government in Scotland (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Her concerns were echoed by Scottish Labour health spokesperson, Jackie Baillie, who claimed the Bill was “nothing less than the biggest power grab in the history of Holyrood”.

Ms Baillie insisted the legislation as set out “threatens the very existence of local government” as she accused the Scottish Government of using the establishment of a National Care Service to “disempower local government and centralise yet more power”.

Ms Baillie insisted: “The people of Scotland, especially those who work or live in care, deserve so much better than this.”

The criticism came as the Government published the legislation, which it said laid the foundation for the National Care Service.

The service will be set up with the aim of supporting people in their own homes where possible, with seamless transition between services.

Humza Yousaf visit to Falkirk Community Hospital
Humza Yousaf said the NCS will be the most ambitious reform since the NHS was established (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A charter of rights and responsibilities would also be developed for social care with a robust complaints process in place.

Meanwhile, unpaid carers would be given the right to breaks under the plans, with visiting rights for residents living in adult care homes also to be introduced, giving legal force to Anne’s Law, which seeks to reduce the trauma caused to families unable to see their loved ones during lockdowns.

Speaking as he visited the Aberdeen-based charity VSA, which supports people with a wide range of social care needs, Mr Yousaf said: “This is the most ambitious reform of public services since the creation of the NHS.

“People have told us they want a National Care Service, accountable to Scottish Ministers, with services designed and delivered locally. That’s exactly what we’re going to deliver.”

He insisted the new service would “have human rights embedded throughout” with Mr Yousaf adding those with “direct experience of accessing and providing social care” would be involved in design plans.

“We are going to end the postcode lottery of care in Scotland,” he said.

“Through the National Care Service we’re going to ensure everyone has access to consistently high-quality care and support so they can live a full life.

“This is our ambitious goal and, while it will not be easy to achieve, it is vital that we do.”

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said the National Care Service will be established by the end of this parliamentary term, once the Bill has been passed Holyrood.

