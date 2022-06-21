‘Racist double-standard’ over refugees must be avoided, says Labour MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Racist double-standard’ over refugees must be avoided, says Labour MSP

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 6:08 pm
People have had to flee Ukraine after Russia invaded the country in February (Victoria Jones/PA)

A Scottish Labour MSP has urged ministers to avoid a “racist double-standard” over the treatment of refugees from the Middle East.

Foysol Choudhury issued the warning as Holyrood reflected on World Refugee Day on Tuesday.

The MSP for the Lothian region told MSPs that while they can be “thankful” for the support and compassion shown to people who have arrived in Scotland after fleeing Ukraine, the situation “throws into sharp contrast” the experiences of refugees from other countries.

“While people from Ukraine may work and access public funds, people who have fled from, for example, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, cannot,” Mr Choudhury said.

“Many of them have been stuck in temporary accommodation not just for months, but for years, with only £8 per week to get by.

“Many cannot get a school for their children, and are not legally allowed to work.

“This is not, of course, to argue that those displaced by the Ukraine conflict should be given less, but to show how much more support could have been given to those fleeing other countries.”

He told the chamber: “We need to be careful to avoid the appearance that some may feel to a racist double-standard to our approach to supporting refugees.”

“Hear, hear,” responded one MSP.

Refugees arriving in the UK from Ukraine currently have the right to work and rent, as well as access to healthcare and public funds.

Children also have the right to access education, while the Scottish Government is looking to offer support to access university education.

Neil Gray
Minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine Neil Gray (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Minister for special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, said refugees had been in temporary accommodation for “too long” in response to Mr Choudhury, who asked if more will be done to help.

He replied: “No matter where people arrive from we are committed in Scotland to doing everything possible to ensure that we are giving people the very same treatment.”

However, Scottish ministers are “committed” to getting the accommodation process right for all asylum seekers, Mr Gray added.

Later in the debate, Mr Gray said: “Despite the prominence of the war in Ukraine, we must not forget that there are many other wars and conflicts around the world.

“Scotland continues to welcome refugees and people displaced from many countries, including from Afghanistan, following the fall of Kabul last August.

“This includes people who have great service working for the British military and other organisations.

“All 32 of Scotland’s local authorities have committed to participate in refugee resettlement schemes, using the experience they have developed since welcoming refugees from Syria.”

He also hit out at the “inhumane” UK immigration policy which seeks to send immigrants who have entered the country illegally to Rwanda.

Last week, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) halted a Rwandan-bound flight containing several refugees at the last minute, however, Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the Westminster Government would not be “deterred” from continuing with the policy.

