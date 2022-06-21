Scottish Police Federation rejects £565 pay increase offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Scottish Police Federation rejects £565 pay increase offer

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 5:56 pm
Police officers of all ranks have been offered a pay increase of £565 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police officers of all ranks have been offered a pay increase of £565 (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Police Federation’s governing body has announced it has rejected the offer of a £565 pay increase.

The Joint Central Committee (JCC) confirmed it was unanimous in its support for staff to dismiss the offer after a meeting in Inverness on Tuesday.

The Police Negotiating Board has been handling the negotiations between the “staff side” – the Scottish Police Federation, the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents and the Scottish Chief Police Officers Staff Association – and the “official side” – the Scottish Police Authority, Police Scotland and ministers from the Scottish Government.

The JCC said it had also agreed to support internal forms of action, which it said was “necessary and proportionate given the continued failure of the official side to return to the negotiating table” to seek a resolution.

The committee is set to meet again on Wednesday.

Calum Steele, the Scottish Police Federation’s general secretary, said: “Our executive committee has today unanimously endorsed a series of actions to be undertaken by our members as a result of the failure of the Government to seek to resolve our ongoing pay dispute.

“At their most basic level, these actions amount to the wholesale removal of the good will that the service requires to operate.

“Significantly, this good will and flexibility saves the police service money, and its removal will be both costly and disruptive.”

The Scottish Police Federation will communicate with its members on the issue over the coming days, Mr Steele said.

He added: “These actions will be seeking to mitigate the disruptive and costly impact of policing on them and their families, at a time when the cost of living crisis is compounding the mental and physical ill health of officers.

“The resolve of our members is strong. These actions are capable of being escalated, and they are capable of being sustained.

“We do not expect the impact of these actions to be felt by our communities as they are entirely internally focused, and are not in any way designed to diminish the service we provide them.”

