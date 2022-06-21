Jackie Baillie: SNP must uphold manifesto promise on social care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jackie Baillie: SNP must uphold manifesto promise on social care

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 12:03 am
Jackie Baillie has demanded that the SNP uphold its promise on social care charges (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jackie Baillie has demanded that the SNP uphold its promise on social care charges (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SNP is being urged to uphold a manifesto pledge to end non-residential social care charges.

Scottish Labour is set to force a vote on the issue in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, and has warned that it would be a “betrayal” should Nicola Sturgeon’s party vote against the policy.

The pledge was included in the SNP’s manifesto ahead of the Scottish Parliamentary election in 2021, stating that the party would “scrap all non-residential social care charges for those who need support”.

However, Scottish Labour has suggested there have been attempts to “kick the promise into the long grass” after the policy was linked to the delivery of a new National Care Service.

Ahead of the Holyrood vote, Jackie Baillie, the health spokesperson for Scottish Labour, accused the First Minister of leaving the pledge “playing second fiddle” to the SNP’s independence ambitions.

Ms Baillie said: “It will be a complete betrayal if the SNP break this promise and vote against their own policy today.

“There is no time to waste as the cost-of-living crisis spirals by the day, piling pressure on the most vulnerable.

“Time and time again, ministers have used the promise of a National Care Service as an excuse for delay and inertia, rather than delivering improvements now.

“The money is there – the SNP just need to use it, so we can put an end to these charges and stop penalising those who require care.”

