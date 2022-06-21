Around one in four first-time buyers paying stamp duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Around one in four first-time buyers paying stamp duty

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 12:03 am
Around one in four first-time buyers are paying stamp duty as house prices have surged (Yui Mok/PA)
Around one in four first-time buyers are paying stamp duty as house prices have surged, analysis has found.

The HomeOwners Alliance called for an urgent review of the tax, which applies in England and Northern Ireland.

The organisation, which made its findings using provisional HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures, said around 26% of first-time buyer transactions were liable for stamp duty in the first quarter of this year.

This compares with around one in five (20%) first-time buyer transactions in the fourth quarter of 2017.

After changes introduced from November 2017, first-time buyers paying £300,000 or less for a residential property pay no stamp duty land tax (SDLT).

First-time buyers paying between £300,000 and £500,000 pay SDLT at 5% on the amount of the purchase price in excess of £300,000, while those buying a property for more than £500,000 pay SDLT at the normal rates.

Soaring house prices are pulling homebuyers generally into higher stamp duty brackets, the HomeOwners Alliance said.

Average house prices have jumped to a string of record highs in recent months, and Bank of England base rate increases have also seen mortgage rates rise, pushing up borrowing costs.

Paula Higgins, chief executive of the HomeOwners Alliance, a property advice website, said: “It’s clear that the stamp duty tax needs to be reviewed to ensure it’s facilitating rather than fettering first-time buyers.”

The Government recently announced a string of initiatives to support people aspiring to get on to the property ladder.

Ms Higgins added: “Alongside announcing new initiatives to increase homeownership, the Government needs to increase the existing first-time buyer relief threshold.

“The relief was introduced in 2017 to reduce the upfront costs for first-time buyers.

“Fast forward five years and there is a real risk first-time buyers become a taxation cash cow, which can’t be right.”

The Alliance said first-time buyer relief should be raised from £300,000 to £350,000 “as a minimum”.

It said stamp duty thresholds should also be raised annually in line with house prices.

The HomeOwners Alliance said it would like the Government “to be bold” and scrap stamp duty entirely for people buying a home to live in.

Scotland and Wales have different property taxes which apply to housing transactions.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We want to help as many people as possible get onto the housing ladder, which is why we cut stamp duty for 90% of first-time buyers who pay it via first-time buyers relief, as well as investing £10 billion to help unlock over one million new homes.

“We keep all taxes under review.”

