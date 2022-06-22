Kate takes a turn behind the camera as she visits creative projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate takes a turn behind the camera as she visits creative projects

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 1:11 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 2:13 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge holds a camera (Eddie Mulholland/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge holds a camera (Eddie Mulholland/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped behind the lens for a change and practised using a camera as she and the Duke of Cambridge met with young British-Caribbean creatives to mark Windrush Day.

Kate may be one of the most photographed people in the world, but she momentarily swapped roles on a visit to Brixton House in southeast London and tried her hand at filming.

Visual artist Davinia Clarke, 22, who helped her operate a camera using a shoulder rig, said she had joked “you need a lot of upper body strength” to manoeuvre the equipment.

Dressed in a white trouser suit, Kate, known to be a keen photographer, took a turn zooming in and positioning the lens.

“(Kate) wanted to understand how to put it on and how to move it around.

“She was up for it and she did better than me,” Ms Clarke said afterwards.

“It’s really heavy, she was good.”

Meanwhile, William spoke with R&B musician Abdoulaziz Lelo Ndambi, 24, before nodding along as the singer played one of his tracks on a mobile phone and telling him he had a good voice.

“(William) said he was telling Kate it might be number one in the future, I pray it is,” Mr Ndambi said afterwards.

Kate and William attended the venue on Wednesday to meet with aspiring artists from the British-Caribbean community and other diasporas in recognition of the contribution made by the Windrush generation and their families to Britain.

The Duke of Cambridge during his visit with the Duchess of Cambridge to Elevate at Brixton House in London (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge during his visit with the Duchess of Cambridge to Elevate at Brixton House in London (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

They were greeted by youth workers at Elevate, a programme led by Lambeth Council which aims to increase opportunities in the creative industries for every young person in the borough.

The couple then attended a workshop led by production agencies Iconic Steps and Oxygen Arts and were shown various activities including filming and editing before speaking with a group of participants.

The visit comes after the couple’s Caribbean tour, during which William signalled any decision by Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas to break away from the British monarchy will be supported with “pride and respect”.

Asked how she felt about the royal visit in light of the tour, Ms Clarke said: “It felt natural, it didn’t feel forced.

She added: “I hope it’s sincere.

“I think it’s important they’re trying to do something at least.

“I do think they have a genuine interest in young people and creativity.”

Windrush Day
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Elevate (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Singer-songwriter King Simpson, 24, whose grandfather was part of the Windrush generation, said: “I think it’s important as long as the energy behind this continues and as long as it helps those who have been impacted, those of Caribbean descent, and as long as it’s not just a show.”

He added: “The fact that they make themselves present shows how significant (Windrush) is in history.”

The couple praised the work of young creatives including Jazmine Lowe, a fine arts student whose digital portraits Kate described as “amazing.”

“It’s really cool,” William said, while Kate told the young artist she was “very talented.”

Speaking with event organisers, William said the importance of community projects helping young people to enter the creative industries was even more marked “post-pandemic”.

“We all slightly went into our shells a bit,” he said.

“We were saying having a place like this is so important because the industry is so competitive.”

Next year marks 75 years since the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush at Tilbury docks in 1948, bringing 500 passengers from the Caribbean.

More than 100 leaders from politics, faith and civil society, sport, culture and business have signed a joint letter, published in The Times newspaper, starting the one-year countdown to the milestone.

They write: “This is not only black History, it is British history.

“It should be something we all know and commemorate.

“We call on the Government and all UK institutions, from politics to civil society, faith, culture, business and sport, to step up and fully play their part next year.”

