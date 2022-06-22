Emergency budget needed to tackle cost-of-living ‘bombshell’ – Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emergency budget needed to tackle cost-of-living ‘bombshell’ – Lib Dems

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 1:38 pm
The Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservatives of ‘inaction’ on the cost-of-living crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservatives of 'inaction' on the cost-of-living crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Families will be hit with a £1,300 “bombshell” from a combination of tax hikes and inflation, the Liberal Democrats have claimed.

The party urged the UK Government to introduce an emergency budget to tackle the soaring cost of living.

The latest figures on Wednesday from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the rate of inflation rose again in May, remaining at 40-year highs.

The rate of consumer prices index (CPI) inflation rose from 9% in April to 9.1% in May, according to the ONS data.

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman, said: “Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are standing by while millions of people suffer from eye-watering levels of inflation.

“How do they think ordinary families are going to find this extra money?”

The Liberal Democrats said that the hit to families from soaring food and fuel prices is being nearly doubled by a £640 increase in national insurance, income tax and VAT this year.

The party claimed that families are paying an extra £425 on food, drink and clothing than a year ago, while an additional £310 is needed to refill a car.

UK historic inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

The Lib Dems are urging the Chancellor to implement an emergency budget that would cut VAT to 17.5%.

The party is also calling for a rural fuel duty cut of 10p a litre, as well as the doubling of the current Rural Fuel Duty Relief scheme and expanding it to more areas.

“Drivers in rural communities are bearing the brunt of devastating fuel price hikes, but the Conservatives are failing to lift a finger to help,” Ms Jardine said.

“This Government has hiked taxes at every chance, refusing to slash them to help with the cost-of-living emergency. Even when we know slashing VAT is a sure-fire way to help families while keeping inflation under control.

“The Chancellor, his Prime Minister and his colleagues continue to fail the British people when they need support, if they had any sense or any soul they would implement an emergency budget to cut taxes.”

