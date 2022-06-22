Harriet Harman says next Labour leader ‘has got to be a woman’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harriet Harman says next Labour leader ‘has got to be a woman’

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 11:49 pm
Harriet Harman, Mother of the House, said Labour’s next leader should be a woman (Niall Carson/PA)
Harriet Harman, Mother of the House, said Labour's next leader should be a woman (Niall Carson/PA)

Harriet Harman has said Labour’s next leader should be a woman, adding it was “downright embarrassing” the party has never had a woman at its helm.

The veteran Labour MP also spoke about the grief of losing her husband Jack Dromey “out of the blue” when he died in January.

Ms Harman, the Mother of the House and MP for Camberwell and Peckham, who plans to stand down as an MP after the next general election, told GB News: “As and when we do in the far-distant future have a leadership election, it has got to be a woman the next time round because it’s just downright embarrassing that the Conservatives have had two and we haven’t even had a woman leader in opposition, let alone a woman prime minister.

Harriet Harman and family
Harriet Harman and Jack Dromey married in 1982 (PA Archive)

“I think it’s partly because women in the Labour Party are more subversive than the women in the Conservative Party.

“The women in the Conservative Party tend to work with men without challenging them in quite the way we do.”

Asked about how she was coping after her husband’s death, Ms Harman said: “I’m not entirely sure what the answer to that question is because it’s just six months since he died, and he died absolutely suddenly, out of the blue.

“I feel that widowhood is something that happens to most women who’ve married or have got a partner, widowhood does happen to them.

“But there’s a real mystery to me in terms of … how do you kind of go forward in your life?”

Father-of-three and Labour MP Mr Dromey died suddenly from heart failure in his flat in his Birmingham Erdington constituency six months ago.

The couple married in 1982.

Ms Harman said: “I’ve got children, I’ve got grandchildren, I’ve got my constituents, so in a way I’ve got no option but what they describe as ‘crack on’.

“I’m like cracking on … I know that that’s what Jack would be wanting me to be doing”.

