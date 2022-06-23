Taoiseach: Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine sends message of solidarity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taoiseach: Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine sends message of solidarity

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 12:05 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 10:18 pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has welcomed the move to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine (Niall Carson/PA)
Europe is sending a message of solidarity to Ukraine by granting the country EU candidate status, Ireland’s premier has said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin was commenting in Brussels ahead of the European Council meeting that saw Ukraine formally granted candidate status for future EU membership.

The move comes as war continues to rage in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Martin also raised fears over the prospect of famines in parts of the world due to Russian blockades on Ukrainian grain leaving the country.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is in Brussels for the two-day European Council summit (PA)

The council meeting saw EU candidate status granted to both Ukraine and Moldova.

Georgia’s bid to become a member state was also acknowledged, with the country formally offered a “European perspective” – a step below candidate status.

“This is a very significant European Council meeting,” said Mr Martin.

“It’s historic in the sense of the enlargement of the European Union and I’m particularly pleased as a long-standing advocate for Ukraine’s application to candidate status to become a member of the European Union.

“It’s very significant for Ukraine, very significant for Moldova and, indeed, Georgia, in terms of European perspective.

“We in Ireland know what the European Union means, being a member of the European Union. It’s the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s decision to join the European Union, probably the single most transformative decision and event that happened in modern Irish history.

“So, I always cannot comprehend how we could ever refuse accession to other member states, because we know that membership itself can be transformative.

“It can spur on reforms, can spur on economic development, and notwithstanding that Ukraine is going through a terrible, terrible, inhumane war, their cities and towns have been levelled, their people have been terrorised – the greatest humanitarian crisis since World War Two.

“And I think today the European Union is sending a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine that you belong to the European family, you belong to the European Union, and the decision will be taken today to facilitate your application and you will have candidate status to join the European Union along with Moldova and, over time, with Georgia.”

On the issue of blockades on Ukrainian grain exports, Mr Martin accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of “weaponising” hunger.

“There (are) no sanctions against the movement of food and Europe has been very clear about that because we do not want to, in any shape or form, be a catalyst for any famine or hunger and that’s the big fear at the moment because of the fact that grain is not getting out of Ukraine, that there could be very significant impacts in terms of famine and that’s a big worry, particularly around the Horn of Africa, the Middle East and so on,” he said.

Asked to comment on claims that Irish imports of some Russian goods have actually increased, Mr Martin added: “All the safeguards have been taken. We’re very alert to our role as a country to make sure that the sanctions are enforced and are adhered to and we’ll be taking every precaution (at the) ports and general surveillance to prevent that from happening.

“But on food and materials that give rise to the production of food, we’re very clear – there are no sanctions in relation to that because people need food around the world.

“Putin has weaponised food, he’s weaponised energy, he’s weaponised migration as part of his overall war effort, which I think is wholly immoral and wrong.”

