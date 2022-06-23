Gap between tax expected and paid at £32bn in 2020/21 – HMRC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gap between tax expected and paid at £32bn in 2020/21 – HMRC

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 12:30 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 3:50 pm
The tax gap was £32 billion in 2020/21 – according to HM Revenue and Customs (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The tax gap – the difference between the total amount of tax expected and that which is actually paid – was £32 billion in 2020/21 – according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

At 5.1%, there has been no change in the percentage tax gap compared to the previous year, although the monetary value has fallen by £2 billion from £34 billion in the 2019/20 tax year, HMRC said.

Failure to take reasonable care, criminal attacks, non-payment and evasion were among the main reasons for the tax gap in 2020/21 in terms of behaviour.

In terms of customers, small businesses were responsible for nearly half of the tax gap, at around £15.6 billion, according to HMRC’s data.

Criminals accounted for £5.2 billion of the gap, while medium-sized businesses made up £3.9 billion and large businesses accounted for £3.6 billion.

Individuals accounted for £2.5 billion of the overall tax gap, with wealthy customers accounting for £1.5 billion, according to the figures, which were rounded.

The tax gap for income tax, national insurance contributions and capital gains tax was £12.7 billion in 2020/21.

VAT accounted for the second biggest chunk of the total tax gap, at £9.0 billion.

Corporation tax accounted for £5.6 billion of the gap, while excise duties made up £3.5 billion.

Around 4% of the tax gap involved “other taxes”, covering a range of levies including customs duty, insurance premium tax and inheritance tax.

The total tax due to be paid fell from £672 billion in 2019/20 to £635 billion in 2020/21, due to the economic impact of Covid-19.

The revenue body said there is some uncertainty for the tax gap estimates for the first year of the coronavirus pandemic and they could be subject to revisions in future years.

Jonathan Athow, HMRC’s director general for customer strategy and tax design, said: “The vast majority of taxpayers and businesses paid the correct amount of tax owed.

“We want to help everyone to get their tax right as the revenue we raise helps fund our vital public services.”

HMRC said there has been a long-term reduction in the overall tax gap, from 7.5% in 2005/06, to 5.1% in the 2020/21.

Its publication excluded estimates of error and fraud in the Covid-19 support schemes.

HMRC added that it is impossible to collect every penny of tax that is owed. It cannot collect outstanding tax from businesses that go bust, for example.

John Barnett, chair of Chartered Institute of Taxation’s technical policy and oversight committee, said: “The economic support measures undoubtedly helped many businesses survive the pandemic but the long-term situation is less clear.

“We will probably have to wait a number of years for the full impact of the pandemic to become clear, as we find out how much of the tax deferred in 2020-21 will ultimately go unpaid due to business failure.”

Dawn Register, head of tax dispute resolution at tax and business advisory firm BDO, said: “Given the financial difficulties facing individuals and businesses, it should not be assumed that deferred tax from 2020-21 will be paid in full to HMRC.

“Some may not be able to pay it back, and we do expect personal insolvencies and business bankruptcies to rise.”

She said criminal attacks, tax evasion and the hidden economy (those not registered for tax) remain “rife”, adding: “To make serious inroads and improve tax compliance, HMRC needs to be adequately resourced with technology for data analytics, as well as expert investigators.”

