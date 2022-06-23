Aberdeen ‘long Covid’ sufferer reveals toll of debilitating condition in plea for support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Aberdeen ‘long Covid’ sufferer reveals toll of debilitating condition in plea for support

By Rebecca McCurdy
June 23, 2022, 1:26 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 6:10 pm
Long Covid sufferers in Scotland have told of their debilitating conditions (Danny Lawson/PA)
Long Covid sufferers in Scotland have told of their debilitating conditions (Danny Lawson/PA)

People suffering the long-lasting effects of Covid in the north and north-east have considered travelling abroad to receive specialist treatment for the “debilitating” condition which has left some of them “housebound”, MSPs heard.

Callum O’Dwyer, 30, from Aberdeen, was joined by campaigners including a women from Inverness to explain the reality of their conditions in a special meeting at the Scottish Parliament.

Mr O’Dwyer has suffered with the illness since March 2020 and said it is tough to see people travel and move on with their lives while he is still “locked down” by the virus due to muscle weakness, fatigue and heart, lung and brain issues.

He had to move in with his parents in Aberdeenshire to receive care for the condition.

Callum O’Dwyer.

He said: “Whenever I speak to my GP, he tells me the same thing: ‘There’s no pathway, and there’s no treatment.’

“For so many people, huge aspects of their lives have been completely torn away from them with long Covid and the Scottish Government might think in terms of what they’re doing is enough – but it is not enough.”

He called on Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to listen to the pleas of sufferers and invest in clinics and research into long Covid, adding: “Have that ambition because some of us are barely holding it together.

Long Covid isn’t going anywhere and we’re not going to take a substandard level of care.”

Travel to Germany

He said he has considered travelling to Germany for apheresis treatment – but he cannot afford the “considerable expense”.

The treatment is based on the fact that Covid-19 can cause blood clots and damage the lining of small blood vessels, potentially causing long Covid.

Freja Lundberg.

Freja Lundberg, from Inverness, who tested positive in January 2021, said she has been left too frail and terrified to leave the house without assistance.

She requires the use of a wheelchair because of the extreme muscle fatigue and breathlessness.

She said the condition has left her “housebound” and said it is frustrating to know there are currently no care options.

Ms Lundberg previously wrote directly to Nicola Sturgeon asking for help.

In an open letter last year, she claimed: “Like so many others, I have been sidelined because you do not know what to do with me. We need help now.”

Also at the meeting, Catherine Ramsey, 22, said she fell behind in her university studies because of the debilitating effects of long Covid.

Scottish Parliament
Jackie Baillie said she will take the stories to the Scottish Government (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She caught the virus in December 2021 and has been told by doctors “there was nothing they could do” after tests came back normal.

Children’s experience of Covid

MSPs at the cross-party meeting also heard video testimonies of children in Scotland who are unable to go to school or see their friends because of the effects of long Covid.

The campaigners shared their experiences at a cross-party meeting with experts and MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

The Long Covid Scotland campaign group has now issued nine actions it says are required by the Scottish Government.

They include recognising the condition as a disability under the Equality Act 2010 and providing additional funding for specialist clinics.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie, who led the meeting, said long Covid sufferers are being “abandoned”.

She said: “It is our intention to take those stories directly into the heart of the Scottish Government, and into the Scottish Parliament, and try and secure change for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal