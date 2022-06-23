Holyrood will publish outcomes of future conduct investigations – Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holyrood will publish outcomes of future conduct investigations – Sturgeon

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 2:00 pm
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the outcomes of investigations into Scottish ministers will be published in the future (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The outcomes of investigations into complaints made against Scottish ministers will in future be published, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The outcomes of investigations into complaints made against Scottish ministers will in future be published, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister confirmed work is under way to provide further transparency after she sought legal advice to change the rules on publications.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar asked why the outcomes of conduct investigations by the Scottish Government are not released to the public despite findings being made accessible by the UK Parliament in recent cases involving Home Secretary Priti Patel and SNP MP Patrick Grady.

“Don’t the Scottish people deserve the same transparency?” he asked the First Minister.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed she does believe Scots deserve transparency, before thanking Mr Sarwar for raising the issue.

She said: “It is absolutely the case that we are limited in terms of what we can publish by legal requirements, data protection and confidentiality issues.

“That is not a situation I am comfortable with. I wasn’t comfortable with it, as people probably could see, when I answered these questions before, the last time I was asked about it.

“As a result of that, I sought further advice. I asked for advice on whether in future there would be ways of making it possible for us to report publicly the outcome of complaints involving ministers and if there was a way of doing that without breaching the legal requirements that I have referred to.”

The First Minister said she had been advised that such details could be published in the future.

“Work is now under way to make the necessary changes to facilitate that happening,” she said.

However, she added the adaptations to the complaints process cannot be applied retrospectively, meaning findings from already-concluded investigations will not be released.

Anas Sarwar
Anas Sarwar suggested it is 'convenient' that past investigation outcomes will not be published (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Sarwar said he welcomed the response, but suggested it is “convenient” that past investigations will not qualify.

He added: “Even legal experts believe there is not a case to hide behind GDPR here.

“No-one is asking to publish personal details of the victim, but it’s perfectly reasonable to ask the Scottish Government to make clear the outcome of investigations into Scottish ministers.”

Ms Sturgeon acknowledged the input of legal experts, but added: “I of course have to rely on the advice that I get as First Minister.

“That advice in this respect, in terms of retrospective situations, is clear. But I was not prepared to accept without challenging that for the future.

“That is why I sought further advice. It is why I asked for advice on the ways in which we could be consistent with our legal obligations, but also consistent with what I believe is an important obligation that of transparency, and that is why we will move forward now to make necessary changes to the ministerial code and to the procedure to allow information to be published in future.”

In a briefing with journalists after First Minister’s Questions, a spokesman for Ms Sturgeon could not say when the changes will be made.

