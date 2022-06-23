Free TV licence application process to be made easier for low-income pensioners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free TV licence application process to be made easier for low-income pensioners

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 4:13 pm
A TV licence (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pensioners on low incomes will be able to more easily apply for their free TV licence under new Government plans.

The reforms laid in Parliament on Thursday would mean that over-75s on pension credit no longer have to fill out paperwork when applying for or renewing their licence, which slashes the usual annual £159 cost to zero.

While eligible older people currently have to fill in forms to prove they receive the benefit, the legislative change would allow the BBC to verify this automatically with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) without the need for paperwork.

The move will mean the 7,000 people who apply for a free licence each month will be able to do so more quickly online or over the phone.

The BBC last year limited the free TV licences to over-75s in receipt of pension credit, which is designed to help with daily living costs for people over state pension age and on a low income.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “The BBC’s disappointing decision to stop providing free TV licences for all over-75s has left low-income pensioners who remain eligible jumping through administrative hoops to avoid paying the charge.

“The changes mean those receiving pension credit will get the savings with minimum fuss, ensuring more people get the support they are entitled to as we tackle the cost of living and grow the economy.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the change would allow low-income pensioners to get the savings ‘with minimum fuss’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

The reforms would amend the Television Licences Act 2000, with the changes to the streamlined application process expected to come into force next year.

It comes as the Government is reinstating the triple lock on pensions, while opposing above-inflation pay rises for public sector workers on the grounds that they would be inflationary.

Retirees could see double-digit payments increases next year as the state pension will be determined based on September’s CPI inflation, while workers face a real-terms pay cut.

The DWP last week said that around 850,000 households are believed to be missing out on vital pension credit support, at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is hitting people on low or fixed incomes particularly hard.

While more than 1.4 million pensioners are receiving pension credit, many are not claiming this extra financial help that can also be a gateway to other benefits such as the free TV licence.

