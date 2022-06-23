Views wanted on how Scottish Budget can address cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Views wanted on how Scottish Budget can address cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 12:04 am
MSPs are looking to hear from individuals and organisations on how the Scottish Government should use next year’s Budget to respond to the cost-of-living crisis (Jane Barlow/PA)
The public are being asked for views on how the Scottish Government should respond to the cost-of-living crisis in next year’s Budget.

Members of the Scottish Parliament’s Finance and Public Administration Committee have launched an inquiry which will look at how surging costs could impact on tax and spending plans for 2023-24.

Convener Kenneth Gibson appealed for both individual members of the public and organisations to get in touch with their views.

He said: “The next Scottish Budget will be challenging as the current cost-of-living crisis impacts on Scotland.

“The committee is therefore keen to hear from organisations and individuals how the Scottish Government’s Budget in 2023-24 should respond to this crisis.”

With the inquiry also due to consider if public sector reforms will deliver the efficiencies expected, he added: “We also want to hear views on how the Government’s proposed reform of the public service will support its future spending plans.

“Using the Government’s resource spending review announced in May, we will focus our pre-Budget scrutiny on the proposals for reforming the public service, the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the Scottish Budget, and how spending priorities might affect the delivery of national outcomes.”

