More strike disruption for train services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

More strike disruption for train services

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 7:58 am
Rail passengers are suffering more disruption on Friday because of a deadlocked dispute over jobs, pay and conditions (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rail passengers are suffering more disruption on Friday because of a deadlocked dispute over jobs, pay and conditions (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Rail passengers are suffering more disruption on Friday because of a deadlocked dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Only 60% of trains are running, mainly because of a delay to the start of services after signallers and control room staff did not turn up for overnight shifts.

Some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than normal on Friday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators went on strike on Tuesday and Thursday, with a third walkout planned for Saturday.

Rail and Tube strikes
Passengers view departure boards at Victoria station in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef in Greater Anglia walked out on Thursday in a separate dispute over pay.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association is balloting hundreds of its members at Network Rail and several train companies for strikes.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members are leading the way in standing up for all working people trying to get a pay rise and some job security.

“In a modern economy, workers need to be properly rewarded for their work, enjoy good conditions and have the peace of mind that their job will not be taken away from them.

“Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) needs to get in the room or get out of the way so we can negotiate with these companies who we have successfully struck dozens of deals with previously.

“What we cannot accept is thousands of railway workers being thrown on the scrapheap after being praised as heroes during Covid.

“RMT will continue its industrial campaign until a negotiated settlement is reached.”

Rail and Tube strikes
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Talks have been held throughout the week and will continue in the coming days, but there is little sign of a breakthrough.

Speaking on the BBC’s Question Time, Mr Lynch said: “The companies have told me face to face they could achieve a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies”, but added they “are not being allowed to”.

“They won’t write it down on a piece of paper and give it to us as a commitment,” he said, to which Conservative MP Rachel Maclean replied: “No organisation can give that guarantee.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson branded the strikes a “terrible idea” and insisted there is “no point” having railways that are “so uneconomic” that ticket prices are prohibitive to passengers.

He also defended dealing public sector workers real-term pay cuts while giving pensioners rises in line with soaring inflation.

Speaking to reporters travelling with him in Rwanda, he said: “We’ve got to make the railways run economically for the very benefit of the railway workers themselves and their families.

“There’s no point having a railway system in this country that’s so uneconomic that you keep having to put ticket prices up and you have to drive more and more people off the railways.

“You can’t go on with practices like walking time with ticket offices that sell very few tickets. You need to modernise.”

The statutory instruments (SI) set to change the law to enable businesses to supply skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps during industrial action will be laid on Friday and Monday, Downing Street has said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal