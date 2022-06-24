PM must face reality after by-election defeat, disgraced ex-MP Neil Parish says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM must face reality after by-election defeat, disgraced ex-MP Neil Parish says

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 11:38 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 12:43 pm
Former Tory MP Neil Parish said his party must ‘face reality’ after losing stronghold Tiverton and Honiton (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Former Tory MP Neil Parish said his party must 'face reality' after losing stronghold Tiverton and Honiton (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

The former Tory MP for Tiverton and Honiton Neil Parish, whose resignation after watching porn in the House of Commons triggered the by-election in the Devon seat, has said Boris Johnson must “face reality” after losing the vote and MPs must decide the Prime Minister’s fate.

He said residents of the former Tory stronghold had spoken “loudly” by helping the Liberal Democrats overturn a 24,000 Conservative majority, a result Mr Johnson must look at “very seriously”.

Mr Parish told Breakfast on BBC Radio Devon on Friday: “What is becoming increasingly necessary is for the party, the MPs to consider what is the long-term position of the Prime Minister.

“The public are concerned.

“The people in Tiverton and Honiton have spoken and they’ve spoken loudly”.

He continued: “What we can’t do is ignore people.

“It is for the Prime Minister to look at this very seriously.

“The time for blustering I’m afraid is over, we’ve got to really face reality now.”

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson must look at the by-election results ‘very seriously,’ Neil Parish said (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Mr Parish, who had been Tiverton and Honiton’s MP since 2010, said the result was “a shock and of course very much a sort of national vote really”.

He said the Conservative candidate to succeed him, Helen Hurford, “ran a good local campaign” but that “the party paid the price” for people’s concerns over the cost of living and the farming community’s unease about agriculture policy reforms.

“You can try and run a very good local campaign but we have a presidential-style of party politics in this country more than ever now, and of course it is the leader of your party and their reputation that is up for trial, especially in a by-election,” he said.

He said he “mainly” saw the result as a vote against Mr Johnson, adding MPs would have to decide whether the Prime Minister is a winner or not.

“At the end of the day it was a very safe seat, I did work hard and went cleanly and I think the emphasis now is for the party, the MPs to make that decision,” the former MP added.

He also told Times Radio the Prime Minister should “consider his position”, saying: “It wasn’t just Boris alone, but of course naturally that’s where the Liberal Democrats pitched it, and in fairness they won fair and square.”

Mr Parish was caught watching adult material on his mobile phone in the Commons chamber – actions that ultimately cost the long-standing parliamentarian his political career.

The 66-year-old said: “It’s a shame that I had to make such a terrible mistake and go in the way I had to go.”

Asked how he was feeling after his party’s by-election defeat, he said: “I have Covid so I’m not feeling too well generally.”

