Retired British geologist appeals against 15-year jail term in Iraq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Retired British geologist appeals against 15-year jail term in Iraq

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 12:04 pm
Retired British geologist Jim Fitton, right, and his wife Sarijah Fitton (Family handout/PA)
Retired British geologist Jim Fitton, right, and his wife Sarijah Fitton (Family handout/PA)

A retired British geologist has lodged an appeal against his 15-year jail sentence for attempted artefact smuggling in Iraq.

Jim Fitton, 66, has spent the last fortnight in an Iraqi prison, with his family concerned about his safety and welfare.

The father-of-two collected 12 stones and shards of broken pottery as souvenirs while visiting a site in Eridu, in Iraq’s south east, as part of an organised geology and archaeology tour.

Retired British geologist Jim Fitton, right, with his wife Sarijah Fitton, centre, and his daughter Leila Fitton
Retired British geologist Jim Fitton, right, with his wife Sarijah Fitton, centre, and his daughter Leila Fitton (Family handout/PA)

Iraqi officials said the items could be considered archaeological pieces as they date back over 200 years.

Mr Fitton has repeatedly insisted he did not intend to smuggle the items and those on the tour were told the shards had no economic or historical value.

His family hope a fresh review of the evidence will secure his release.

Appeal judges are expected to consider Mr Fitton’s case in the next two to four weeks, although there is no set timeframe.

His son-in-law Sam Tasker, 27, from Bath, Somerset, told the PA news agency: “The appeal is in.

Jim Fitton, 66, who has been jailed in Iraq, could have been given the death penalty
Jim Fitton, 66, who has been jailed in Iraq, could have been given the death penalty (Family handout/PA)

“It, as far as we understand it, will be processed behind closed doors by a small group of judges within the Iraqi judiciary, and they will issue a verdict.”

Mr Fitton and German tourist Volker Waldmann were arrested after the items were found in their possession as their group prepared to fly out of Baghdad airport on March 20.

Mr Fitton was then held in an airport detention cell before being moved to prison shortly after his sentencing on June 6.

Mr Waldmann was cleared after his defence team argued he had been carrying two pieces for Mr Fitton but did not pick them up from the site.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has faced repeated calls to intervene to help Mr Fitton, who worked as a geologist for oil and gas companies.

He lives in Malaysia with his wife, Sarijah.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal