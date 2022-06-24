Overturning of Roe v Wade abortion rights ‘big step backwards’, says Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Overturning of Roe v Wade abortion rights ‘big step backwards’, says Johnson

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 4:52 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 8:42 pm
The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years (Steve Helber/AP)
Boris Johnson has condemned a decision to scrap the constitutional right to abortion in the United States as a “big step backwards”.

The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

It is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.

The Prime Minister told reporters at a press conference in Kigali, Rwanda, that the move was a “big step backwards”, adding: “I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose.”

More than 100 demonstrators gathered outside the United States embassy in London, many holding signs, some reading “our bodies, our choice”.

Roe v Wade overturned
A protest took place in London (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)

Pro-choice campaigners and MSPs also gathered outside the US consulate in Edinburgh.

UK politicians from across the spectrum spoke out against the decision, including the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon, who said it will embolden anti-abortion and anti-women forces in other countries too.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Today’s devastating Supreme Court decision is a massive setback for women’s rights in the United States of America.

“The right of women to make their own decisions about their own bodies is a fundamental human right.”

Former leader Jeremy Corbyn also called it “devastating”, and co-leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, said it is a “truly barbaric ruling, and heartbreaking news for women everywhere”.

Some UK groups have been quick to hit out at the ruling, with the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (Bpas), the UK’s leading abortion provider, saying it is “appalled”.

People protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington
People protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington (Steve Helber/AP)

Chief executive Clare Murphy said: “Banning abortion does not remove women’s need to end a pregnancy.

“It simply makes it more difficult and more dangerous.

“We are calling on the UK Government to publicly condemn this assault on women’s human rights, and make clear on the international stage that removing women’s access to swift, safe abortion services has absolutely no place in any society that calls itself civilised in the 21st century.

“For our politicians to watch silently as women’s rights are rolled back would be unforgiveable. We urge the Government to show leadership as a matter of urgency.”

The charity Christian Action Research and Education (Care) welcomed the decision, saying “the most compassionate societies esteem and protect” both mothers and babies.

Chief executive Ross Hendry said: “Limiting access to abortion must be accompanied by appropriate support for women experiencing crisis pregnancies, and families raising children.

“This is what a true pro-life ethic looks like.”

Spokeswoman for the Right To Life UK group, Catherine Robinson, said the ruling overturns “an unjust law” and is the “beginning of the legislative battle over abortion, certainly not the end”.

Nimco Ali, the Government’s independent adviser on tackling violence against women and girls, called the decision “an assault on women’s human rights, their lives and their families”.

She tweeted: “The UK Government and other #G7 cannot remain silent as women’s human rights are breached.”

The Women’s Equality Party tweeted: “Make no mistake. Women will die because of this ruling, and tens of thousands more will be criminalised or forced to continue with pregnancies they did not choose.

“It is barbaric, inhumane and utterly heartbreaking. Solidarity with our sisters.”

The party and the campaign group Abortion Rights were calling for people to join them in protest at the decision outside the US embassy in Vauxhall, south London, on Friday evening.

Judith Orr, vice chairwoman of the group, said protesters were “full of rage and anger” about the decision and warned the consequences would be “dire”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted on Twitter: “London stands with the women of America whose most basic rights and freedoms are threatened by this ruling.

“A dark day for a great country.”

Rabbi Jonathan Romain said: “America should get ready for unwanted children, back-street abortions, suicides. Abortion should not be treated lightly, and adoption is another option, but complete strangers should not take away a woman’s control over her own body.

“Her right to choose is a sacred right.”

