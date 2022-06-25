Dorries to urge sports leaders not to let trans athletes compete against women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dorries to urge sports leaders not to let trans athletes compete against women

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 7:26 pm
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Culture Secretary is set to urge sports leaders to ban trans athletes from competing in women’s events, arguing “we can’t pretend that sex doesn’t matter”.

Nadine Dorries will make the case to the country’s sports governing bodies, which set their own guidelines on the issue, at a meeting on Tuesday.

She will make it “crystal clear” she expects them to follow the example of swimming’s world governing body Fina and bar transgender athletes who have gone through male puberty from competing in women’s events.

Fina announced the decision after an extraordinary congress in Budapest last week, adding that it would look to set up an open competition category in which athletes could compete irrespective of their sex or gender identity.

Ms Dorries revealed she would be meeting the leaders in an article for the Mail on Sunday.

She suggested Fina’s move marked “reason… returning to the world of sport”.

“When I gather our own sporting governing bodies this week, I’ll be making it crystal clear that I expect them to follow suit,” she wrote.

The Culture Secretary argued that “in the vast majority of sports, asking women and teenage girls to compete against someone who was biologically born a male is inherently unfair”.

She added: “I have the greatest compassion for anyone who finds themselves living in a body they don’t recognise. But we can’t pretend that sex doesn’t matter.

“Sex has biological consequences – that’s a scientific fact. If you’re born a male, and you go through puberty as a male, your body develops natural physical advantages over a woman’s. That makes you stronger and faster.

‘I’m setting a very clear line on this issue: Competitive women’s sport must be reserved for people born of the female sex. Not someone who was born male, took puberty blockers or has suppressed testosterone.

“But unequivocally and unarguably someone who was born female. I want all our sporting governing bodies to follow that policy.”

